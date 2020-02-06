Fight socialism with better ideas, not bigger bullets

At the just-ended Montana Republican Kickoff, something very strange happened. A GOP legislator from Billings suggested that he ought to be shot.

Rep. Rodney Garcia dropped a stink bomb in the middle of the gathering by insisting that it is our Constitutional duty to execute the socialists in our midst — or at the very least, lock them up in a dank dungeon somewhere. He sees them as too much of a danger for our free society to deal with if left on the loose. A .45 auto to the back of the head ought to do the trick.

Obviously, there is something very wrong with this picture. We need to ask our patriotic friend if he has looked at our Constitution lately, and if he’s been looking through the lens of liberty — or the telescope of tyranny?