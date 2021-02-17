Faith leaders urge Montana to abolish death penalty

To our fellow Montanans:

We, the undersigned faith leaders in Montana, prayerfully request that the Montana Legislature vote to abolish the death penalty in Montana.

There will be much testimony for and against the abolition of the death penalty. You'll hear financial arguments, logistical arguments, statistical arguments. You will hear of people wrongfully accused and later exonerated. You will hear of families devastated — families of victims and families of the convicted. You will hear about deterrence and closure. You will hear arguments from both sides on all these topics and more.

Our argument is a moral one. The death penalty is immoral. No crime justifies the taking of another life by the state. Our religious traditions have prohibitions against murder. People do unspeakably terrible things to one another, and the state is obligated to take action, to impose justice. But violence by an individual never justifies the use of violence by the state. Two wrongs do not make a right. Killing someone to teach others not to kill is illogical. It does not bring back the dead.

The role of government is to protect people and insure safety and justice. It is not to exact revenge. "Vengeance is mine," says the Lord (Deuteronomy 32:35.)