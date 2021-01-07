Fairy tale of litigation against CSKT Water Compact

Our belief in magic and fairy tales typically doesn’t survive until adulthood. For most of us, we are disappointed when Santa Claus fails to survive the ravages of rational investigation and we are relieved when our childhood bogeymen suffer a similar fate. Occasionally, however, for reasons known only to the individual, a belief in magic persists.

Montana is currently witnessing such an occurrence. Opponents of the recently ratified Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) water compact have divorced themselves from rational decision-making in favor of a fairy tale with a magical ending. By threatening to litigate the tribal water rights codified in the compact, they hope to overturn more than 100 years of judicial precedence.

Two U.S. Supreme Court cases establish the foundation of tribal reserved water rights. The first, Winans (1905), provided the groundwork for instream flow claims in off-reservation waterways. The second, Winters (1908), established the concept of reserved water rights on a reservation. Both of these cases have served as the foundation for subsequent judicial opinions that have largely expanded the scope of the original decisions in favor of expanded rights for the tribes.