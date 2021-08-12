Extreme conditions underscore need for Tester bill

This summer, Montana’s rivers have been suffering from an alarming combination of extreme conditions that are threatening our fisheries, our outdoor recreation economy, and the livelihoods that depend on both. As outfitters, guides and flyshop owners, we are among those whose livelihoods are at stake.

A winter of low snowpack and a spring with little precipitation was followed by record-high temperatures that started early in the summer and have lingered since. These drought conditions have resulted in warm water and low flows that are putting enormous pressure on our fisheries already under pressure from more people coming to Montana than ever before to fish.

There’s no getting around the fact that climate change is largely driving the dangerous extremities our rivers are facing and jeopardizing the businesses and jobs that rely on our world-class fisheries here in western Montana. That means our streams need all the help they can get to remain healthy and support robust trout populations, which are precious in their own right, but also part of the foundation for Montana’s $7 billion outdoor recreation economy and its 71,000-plus jobs.