Explaining the role of local library trustees

Recently, the ImagineIf Libraries in Flathead County have come under attack by a small bloc of citizens wishing to remove books that they feel are inappropriate for a public library. Sadly, newly-appointed Library trustees at ImagineIf have agreed with the censors. The trustees there do not have a good sense of what their role as trustees is intended to be.

Also recently, Rep. John Fuller, a candidate for Montana Senate from Flathead County, wrote an opinion piece that was printed statewide, including in the Independent Record. In that piece Mr. Fuller makes a statement which is the fundamental premise of his entire editorial. He believes our constitutional democracy has failed. He goes on to suggest that there are forces aligned to perform governmental functions in secret to indoctrinate students and the young and that there are evil books in the libraries which need to be removed, by parents and concerned citizens.

The Lewis & Clark Library Board of Trustees would like to assure the citizens of this county that by law, there are no secret meetings by public boards in Montana. There should be no agenda by any library board but to uphold the complete purpose and function of a library, and to offer services to the entire community in an open and free manner. The fears sought to be stoked by Mr. Fuller’s baseless allegations about pornography and inappropriate materials are simply not true, not correct, and not valid. Mr. Fuller’s desire to install a new form of autocratic government is not a concept welcomed by the citizens of Helena nor of the state of Montana.

Your local library trustees also believe we have to start with some basic considerations. The function and purpose of a library is to offer opportunities to the general public to obtain information in a host of forms, to improve individuals’ lives and to provide information, education and entertainment to the community at large. As such, a functional library must offer a diversity of views about a myriad of subjects so that all individuals, including children, can inform themselves of information available to improve and enrich their lives. Libraries must connect people with ideas and build a strong and vibrant society. A library is essential to building and strengthening a community and sustaining a strong and informed democracy.

Lewis & Clark Library has policies and procedures in place to accept challenges from readers. Challenges to materials have happened in Lewis and Clark County in the past, and the procedures in place allow for the free exchange of information and ideas. Everybody gets a chance to make their case. The policies and procedures in place allow for all to be heard and to express their concerns about particular titles.

Lewis & Clark Library staff are among the most professionally qualified in the state of Montana. They have education and training in book selection and collection maintenance. Library trustees know that the staff has the best interests of all users in mind when selecting and withdrawing materials.

Public comment is welcome at all Lewis & Clark Library Board of Trustees meetings, which generally occur on the third Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m.

This op-ed was signed by the Lewis & Clark Library Board of Trustees: Chair Helen Fandrich, Trustee Judy Meadows, Vice Chair Ron Waterman, Trustee Niki Whearty.

