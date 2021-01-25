Expanding access to affordable health care

If the past year's challenges posed by the pandemic have taught us anything, it's that Montanans in all corners of the state need increased, more affordable access to health care, and my bill moving through the state Legislature will do just that.

I'm sponsoring Senate Bill 101 to authorize Direct Patient Care (DPC) in state law and expand access to affordable health care for Montanans all across the state.

Direct Patient Care is a system where patients pay their doctors directly for a variety of health care services instead of going through an insurance company. DPC is often paid for through an affordable, flat monthly subscription fee.

Direct Patient Care provides an alternative health care model that improves the doctor-patient relationship and simplifies the system to speed up the process of receiving care. Under Direct Patient Care, Montanans who are uninsured can enjoy access to the health care they otherwise would not be able to afford or receive.