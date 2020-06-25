Excited over a massive change of heart on race

We are living through historic times of extraordinary tumult and soul searching as a nation. Coronavirus, recession, climate change, assaults on science and the rule of law, and serious threats to our most revered institutions and the democracy they protect.
But today, we see something of a Phoenix rising from the seeming chaos. An extraordinary social movement toward racial justice. That it required the push of a violent tragic event is regrettable but no surprise historically. Most important, we need to take notice of something very special happening in our lifetimes.
In 2017, I penned an op-ed noting the insidious inculcation of white superiority that all white Americans grow up with. That op-ed compared racism to a sort of cancerous original sin, and the Confederacy to the Third Reich. Although we've made considerable progress in our civil rights' laws over the last few decades, legislation can only go so far in rooting out the fears and misconceptions that lead to hurtful discrimination against people of color. Accordingly, the only remedy to racism must be "a genuine, massive change of heart," states the op-ed.
Could it be that this new racial justice movement is beginning that massive change in the hearts of white Americans? Maybe it's just a beginning, but it sure looks promising. I am so grateful and truly excited to see this happening in my lifetime. It is heartwarming to see the emergence of millions of white "allies" standing up for their colored brothers and sisters. And so many young white allies! The future is looking up.
As the Obama election backlash, followed by the Trump era, has emboldened and unleashed previously marginalized hate groups, it's a great relief to see the release of what appears to be a store of pent up anti-racism among many millions of whites.
Critically, only peaceful protest, in the best American tradition, can effectively change hearts and minds. Violence has too often marred and slowed this new movement, but the vast majority of protests have been peaceful.
In my own personal naivete I did not recognize the extent of systemic racism in police departments that recent events have evidenced. We are somewhat protected here in Montana. I am proud that we have responsible law enforcement who, while under less pressure than departments in other locales, are responding by reviewing policies and procedures to protect against potential abuse of police power.
"Defund" the police is a downright terrible choice of words. By all reasonable accounts, we simply mean to reallocate resources so as to no longer require cops to be everything to everyone -- social worker, lawyer, psychologist, mediator, as well as criminal investigator and violence suppressant muscle. There's a healthy and exciting new discussion going on about a new approach to 911 response.
This new movement has renewed my faith in human evolution toward greater compassion, empathy and intelligence. I am truly grateful to all of the allies: white, black and brown for stepping up to protect our precious American values of equality, justice, peace and opportunity for all. Don't stop. Stay engaged. And vote. Thank-you.
Bob Pyfer writes from Helena.
