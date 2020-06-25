Excited over a massive change of heart on race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are living through historic times of extraordinary tumult and soul searching as a nation. Coronavirus, recession, climate change, assaults on science and the rule of law, and serious threats to our most revered institutions and the democracy they protect.

But today, we see something of a Phoenix rising from the seeming chaos. An extraordinary social movement toward racial justice. That it required the push of a violent tragic event is regrettable but no surprise historically. Most important, we need to take notice of something very special happening in our lifetimes.

In 2017, I penned an op-ed noting the insidious inculcation of white superiority that all white Americans grow up with. That op-ed compared racism to a sort of cancerous original sin, and the Confederacy to the Third Reich. Although we've made considerable progress in our civil rights' laws over the last few decades, legislation can only go so far in rooting out the fears and misconceptions that lead to hurtful discrimination against people of color. Accordingly, the only remedy to racism must be "a genuine, massive change of heart," states the op-ed.