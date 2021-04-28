Everyone can help protect children from vehicular heatstroke

Since 1998, nearly 900 children across the United States have died from heatstroke when unattended in a vehicle — an average of 38 deaths per year. Every one of these deaths could have been prevented.

May 1 is National Heatstroke Awareness Day. Safe Kids Montana and Montana Children’s Trust Fund are reminding parents, caregivers and community members that there are things we can all do to protect children from vehicular heatstroke.

Heatstroke, also known as hyperthermia, is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children in the United States. It occurs when a child’s body is unable to cool itself quickly enough and the body temperature rises to dangerous levels. Young children are particularly at risk as their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s. A vehicle’s interior temperature can rise 19 degrees in as little as 10 minutes and leaving a window partially open does not help. Heatstroke can happen anytime, anywhere — even in cooler temperatures.

Vehicular heatstroke deaths can be prevented by remembering to ACT.