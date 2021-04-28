Everyone can help protect children from vehicular heatstroke

Since 1998, nearly 900 children across the United States have died from heatstroke when unattended in a vehicle — an average of 38 deaths per year. Every one of these deaths could have been prevented.
May 1 is National Heatstroke Awareness Day. Safe Kids Montana and Montana Children’s Trust Fund are reminding parents, caregivers and community members that there are things we can all do to protect children from vehicular heatstroke.
Heatstroke, also known as hyperthermia, is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children in the United States. It occurs when a child’s body is unable to cool itself quickly enough and the body temperature rises to dangerous levels. Young children are particularly at risk as their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s. A vehicle’s interior temperature can rise 19 degrees in as little as 10 minutes and leaving a window partially open does not help. Heatstroke can happen anytime, anywhere — even in cooler temperatures.
Vehicular heatstroke deaths can be prevented by remembering to ACT.
• A: Avoid heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute. It is also important to keep vehicles locked when not in use so children cannot gain access. Approximately 27% of child vehicular heatstroke deaths occur when a child gains access to an unattended vehicle on their own.
• C: Create reminders by setting an alert on your cell phone or place and secure something in the backseat next to your child that you need at your final destination, such as a briefcase or purse. You can also work with your childcare provider to call you if your child has not been dropped off by a certain time. Reminders are especially important if you are not following your normal routine.
• T: Take action. If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel are trained to respond to these situations. One call could save a life.
For more information about preventing child heatstroke deaths, please visit safekids.org/heatstroke.
Kira Huck writes for Safe Kids Montana, led by Foundation for Community Health. Melissa Lavinder is with the Montana Children’s Trust Fund.