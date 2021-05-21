Everyday Montanans, jobs, freedom lost in Republican-led session

As hardworking Montana families try to make a comeback, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Republican majority legislature left them behind, instead favoring out of state corporations, and the rich again and again. The COVID-19 crisis and its economic effects continue to create challenges for families across our state. As we entered this legislative session I had high hopes that if we focused on jobs and the economy we would help Montanans recover quickly. We needed swift action by state leaders that largely did not materialize during the 2021 legislative session.
The majority could not see past some of its favorite negative discriminatory social statements to actually find solutions to pressing problems facing families across our state. Legislators had the opportunity to address lack of childcare, housing issues and provide lower property taxes to middle and low income Montanans. All we needed was a fair shake. Instead Gov. Gianforte slashed taxes for the wealthiest Montanans, despite an increasing need for the revenue to respond to the economic, housing and healthcare needs of Montanans.
Unfortunately, Republican Gov. Gianforte and his legislative supermajority also overruled local voices at every turn to protect a rigged system that benefits them and their political benefactors. At a time when cities and towns are struggling to create affordable housing for Montanans amidst an influx of out-of-state visitors, the Republican-led legislature rejected calls for solutions to the housing crisis. They took away local control of cities and counties to chart their own course and respond to local needs. The Republican majority and the governor took away local decision making from our community while still having us pay the bills.
As a candidate in 2016, Gov. Gianforte promised not to back a discriminatory bill that prompted threats of corporate boycotts in other states. As governor in 2021, he broke his promise and signed the bill, despite the possibility it could be used to show bias against LGBTQ Montanans and that Montana has received a letter from the NCAA that we will not be able to host any tournaments.
Governor-approved legislation has also prompted a lawsuit from a company alleging the state interfered in its private contract. The Republican majority tried three times to force Montana ratepayers to pay the costs for replacement power when a Montana energy company makes poor decisions. Again and again, the legislature tried to hamstring the advocate for ratepayers, the PSC, trying to take their power to review any rate increases on behalf of Montanans. So much for promises of private sector-leadership from a politician who campaigned on the basis that his business experience is what the state government needed.
Perhaps worst of all, Republicans at the Capitol launched a concerted attack on Montanans’ ability to push back on all these radical changes. They tried to make it harder to testify at the legislature and the governor himself signed into law sweeping restrictions on voting rights and changes to the citizens initiative process on the basis of false claims of fraud and conspiracy theories.
Although it seems like a long time until the next election, Montanans are well-known for their long memories. They are not going to forget how Gov. Gianforte and the Republican majority tried to silence them, increased their taxes, left them behind, and tried to take their power. They will speak with their vote and their voice in 2022.