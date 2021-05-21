Everyday Montanans, jobs, freedom lost in Republican-led session

As a candidate in 2016, Gov. Gianforte promised not to back a discriminatory bill that prompted threats of corporate boycotts in other states. As governor in 2021, he broke his promise and signed the bill, despite the possibility it could be used to show bias against LGBTQ Montanans and that Montana has received a letter from the NCAA that we will not be able to host any tournaments.

Governor-approved legislation has also prompted a lawsuit from a company alleging the state interfered in its private contract. The Republican majority tried three times to force Montana ratepayers to pay the costs for replacement power when a Montana energy company makes poor decisions. Again and again, the legislature tried to hamstring the advocate for ratepayers, the PSC, trying to take their power to review any rate increases on behalf of Montanans. So much for promises of private sector-leadership from a politician who campaigned on the basis that his business experience is what the state government needed.

Perhaps worst of all, Republicans at the Capitol launched a concerted attack on Montanans’ ability to push back on all these radical changes. They tried to make it harder to testify at the legislature and the governor himself signed into law sweeping restrictions on voting rights and changes to the citizens initiative process on the basis of false claims of fraud and conspiracy theories.