Eric Grove: Independence is a Montana value

Every time I hear a politician talk about “Montana values” I’m skeptical. As someone raised in Montana (and with 61 years of living here under my belt), I know real Montana values aren’t a political catch phrase but rather a consistent, admirable characteristic passed on by generations of Montanans. I also know that someone who moved here within the last couple of decades, especially politicians, don’t get to tell me what those values are. I get to tell them and right at the top of this Montanan’s list is “independent” because, frankly, Montanans think for ourselves. Over my lifetime this has consistently meant that Montanans don’t vote just for political parties … we don’t need a national party or politician to tell us how to vote, we vote for individuals because we know that other Montana values like good character and integrity matter in leadership and aren’t owned by any one party. Maintaining those traditional Montana values has always meant that, whether you consider yourself a Republican or a Democrat, you would often split your ballot. For as long as I can remember, Montanans have, for example, sent one party to the governor’s office and the other to Congress. But things have changed in the last 20 years and I chalk it up to the corrosive effects of imported, party identity politics. We’ve been hoodwinked by folks moving into the state with extreme political agendas and the money behind them. They feed on our anger to the point we ignore the character and behavior of the individuals for whom we vote. This means simply checking the box for an R or a D. People of poor character and selfish motives end up making decisions for the rest of us without any accountability. The vast majority of rational people want this to change; they’re tired of being angry at family, friends, neighbors and even their communities but, without a better choice, they keep checking the same old party box. They would rather chew their own arm off than vote for a political party they despise. Fortunately there’s a better choice than burning it all down (or avoiding Thanksgiving with half your family); you can vote for Gary Buchanan; an independent Montanan of good character with a long track record of working with folks from across the political spectrum. It’s going to take courage for dyed-in-the-wool Republicans and Democrats to not check that preferred party box but I urge you to join me, a lifelong, independent Montanan, and vote for Gary Buchanan.