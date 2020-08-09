Equal Rights Amendment: It's time!

While women won the right to vote in 1920, women are not equal in the eyes of the law. As the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia said in 2011: “Certainly the Constitution does not require discrimination on the basis of sex. The only issue is whether it prohibits it. It doesn’t.” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg explained, “Every constitution written since the end of World War II includes a provision that men and women are citizens of equal stature. Ours does not.” This will not change until we amend the US Constitution with the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA): "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”
An ERA Coalition/Fund for Women’s Equality poll conducted in October 2015 revealed that 90% of men and 96% of women, and Democrats (97%), Republicans (90%) and Independents (92%) said they would support an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that guarantees equality to women and men. Gender-based equality represents the present-day views of the vast majority of people across the United States
Suffragist Alice Paul first introduced the ERA amendment in 1923. In 1972, nearly 50 years after it was first introduced, the ERA passed the House and Senate with the required two-thirds majority.
The amendment was then sent for ratification to the states, but only 35 of the 38 states needed had ratified it by the time the Congressionally imposed deadline of 1982 expired. Then Nevada voted in 2017 to ratify the ERA, Illinois ratified in 2018, and in 2020 Virginia ratified, becoming the 38th and final state required.
The only remaining barrier to the ERA becoming the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution is the arbitrary 1982 ratification deadline. There are two efforts underway to deal with this barrier. The first is a lawsuit to compel the National Archivist to make the ERA the official 28th Amendment filed by the three states that ratified after 1982, to which Gov. Bullock filed an amicus brief on behalf of Montana on the side of ratification.
The second effort is for Congress to rescind the deadline. In February 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation eliminating the ratification deadline. Now the U.S. Senate needs to do the same, by passing SJR 6.
Montana Sen. Tester co-sponsored SJR 6, so a thank you is in order. Montana Sen. Daines has not taken a formal position; he needs to hear from Montanans about supporting the ERA and SJR 6.
The LWV Montana is launching a campaign to update people on the current status of the ERA amendment and encourage Montana’s U.S. senators to support SJR6. Our website https://my.lwv.org/montana-league-women-voters has a link to a short video covering the history of the ERA and where it stands today, as well as links to other informational sites.
What can you do? Contact Montana’s U.S. senators to support SJR 6 and move it through the legislative process. To help with this effort, LWV Montana created pre-addressed postcards with the image of “Lady Liberty” and the words “Equal Rights Amendment, It’s Time!” on one side and blank space for your message on the other. These postcards are free and can be ordered on the LWV Montana website.
It’s time to contact Montana’s U.S. senators to ensure that the ERA becomes the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Go to the LWV Montana website to order a free “Lady Liberty” postcard kit to send your personal message to Senators Daines and Tester.
Equal Rights Amendment: It's time!
Nancy Leifer, president, League of Women Voters Montana
Margaret Bentwood, co-president, League of Women Voters of the Helena Area
Clare Kearns, co-president, League of Women Voters of the Helena Area
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!