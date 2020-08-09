Equal Rights Amendment: It's time!

The only remaining barrier to the ERA becoming the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution is the arbitrary 1982 ratification deadline. There are two efforts underway to deal with this barrier. The first is a lawsuit to compel the National Archivist to make the ERA the official 28th Amendment filed by the three states that ratified after 1982, to which Gov. Bullock filed an amicus brief on behalf of Montana on the side of ratification.

The second effort is for Congress to rescind the deadline. In February 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation eliminating the ratification deadline. Now the U.S. Senate needs to do the same, by passing SJR 6.

Montana Sen. Tester co-sponsored SJR 6, so a thank you is in order. Montana Sen. Daines has not taken a formal position; he needs to hear from Montanans about supporting the ERA and SJR 6.

The LWV Montana is launching a campaign to update people on the current status of the ERA amendment and encourage Montana’s U.S. senators to support SJR6. Our website https://my.lwv.org/montana-league-women-voters has a link to a short video covering the history of the ERA and where it stands today, as well as links to other informational sites.