Enjoy our beautiful town with Helena Holiday Cruise

Holiday lights have been important to me since I was quite young.
My father took great pride in making our house the prettiest in the area. Our basketball hoop was transformed into a candy cane, our mailbox guarded by a light up toy soldier, the little pine tree out front became the prettiest Christmas tree I’d ever seen, the chimney sported a giant bow, and each eave of the house was neatly lined with colorful lights.
On Christmas Eve my sister and I would curl up in backseat of my parents’ minivan and drive around town on Christmas eve looking at lights. My parents knew all the best places to go. By the time it got late, we would head home to our beautifully lit house and eat cookies and cocoa and talk about the houses we liked best. Our own house on Silverette Street always won in our eyes.
Support Local Journalism
Holidays since I’ve been older have been focused on other things -- tasks, parties, gift making, concerts, dinners, and traveling to visit friends and relatives. I’ve taken less time to appreciate the beauty of our town when it is all lit up.
But, this year we have an opportunity to rediscover the magic of Christmas lights. While COVID has caused the cancellation of many parties, concerts and events, spending more time at home gives us all more time to string up lights and place our décor. Driving around to look at the lights is COVID safe, and a way to make lasting memories with our friends and family. Best of all, seeing our community come together to celebrate the holidays makes us all feel connected.
Frankly, I could use more of that connection this winter.
The Helena Area Community Foundation is hosting the Helena Holiday Cruise, a COVID-safe event. Registration is $50 per vehicle, and includes hot cocoa or hot apple cider, sweet or savory snacks, and a “Love. Helena. Forever.” thermos, as well as a map of all the best Christmas lights in the area. We hope you will join us, and take in the beauty of Helena at Christmas.
Emily Frazier is the executive director of the Helena Area Community Foundation.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!