Enjoy our beautiful town with Helena Holiday Cruise

Holiday lights have been important to me since I was quite young.

My father took great pride in making our house the prettiest in the area. Our basketball hoop was transformed into a candy cane, our mailbox guarded by a light up toy soldier, the little pine tree out front became the prettiest Christmas tree I’d ever seen, the chimney sported a giant bow, and each eave of the house was neatly lined with colorful lights.

On Christmas Eve my sister and I would curl up in backseat of my parents’ minivan and drive around town on Christmas eve looking at lights. My parents knew all the best places to go. By the time it got late, we would head home to our beautifully lit house and eat cookies and cocoa and talk about the houses we liked best. Our own house on Silverette Street always won in our eyes.

Holidays since I’ve been older have been focused on other things -- tasks, parties, gift making, concerts, dinners, and traveling to visit friends and relatives. I’ve taken less time to appreciate the beauty of our town when it is all lit up.