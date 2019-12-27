My career in education started 35 years ago. I have taught in Montana and Arizona. I endured the No Child Left Behind and the Race to the Top programs — both equally poor bipartisan educational policies.
Recently, our state’s superintendent of public instruction, Elsie Arntzen, attended and was lauded at an American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) convention in Arizona. It is time Montana receives some education on the ALEC agenda.
ALEC is a group of corporations that create “task forces” to push prepackaged bills throughout the U.S. ALEC brings in legislators to take bills back to state houses masquerading as their own ideas. Individuals in ALEC pay from $7,000-$25,000 to join the organization. Corporations pay more for influence. Legislators pay $50 to belong.
Myriad corporations belong to this organization. Among them are large energy corporations, big pharmaceutical companies and the for-profit prison industry. Most importantly, online schools like K12 (Walmart) and charter school founders like the DeVos family are active in the organization.
The bills they produce should sound familiar. ALEC pushed Stand Your Ground bills, voter ID laws, and anti-immigration laws which were coupled with support for private prisons. They push “right to work” laws, and laws to prevent increases in minimum wages. ALEC is pro-corporation and seeks to maximize profits.
ALEC also has an educational task force. This task force has one goal: to privatize public education. This is achieved through the slow destruction of public schools with vouchers and charter schools. The bills start simply. Among the first will be a bill to declare schools “educationally bankrupt” with test scores. ALEC helps set up criteria to label schools as failing. Of course, the general public may not realize that public schools have to participate in this process. Private schools “opt” to participate because they must be free of “undue burdens” for education.
Once schools are labeled, vouchers, charter schools and online private schools are the answers. Again, what the general public fails to realize is that charter schools, unlike public schools, limit admissions. They create a learning philosophy and their own testing standards for admission. As a result, charters can refuse students who are at risk for failure. Unlike public schools, charters are exempted from many state laws and regulations.
ALEC then undermines teacher certification programs. They devise bills offering alternative pathways to the classroom. They push anti-union bills to create a “right to work” environment. ALEC bills promote online schools or push students to leave schools sooner if students can demonstrate proficiency. ALEC pushes bills offering tax credits to parents whose students attend private schools, funding religious schools with public monies.
Elsie Arntzen has been involved with ALEC since her time in the legislature in 2009. Legislators who are involved in ALEC spend minimal time in meetings to learn about the bills they are supporting, rubbing elbows with wealthy individuals in the process. They then return and advance the bills as their own without sharing their actual origins.
Arntzen and the Montana GOP are already pushing for charters, vouchers and tax credits. The ALEC bill offering alternate pathways for students, House Bill 387, passed in the 2019 legislative session. We are clearly the next test lab for these bills.
Having spent 15 years teaching in Arizona where the ALEC agenda has been implemented, I am sadly confident in saying this will not end well for Montana. My colleagues were in the streets last spring fighting in the "Red for Ed" walkouts for their students.
Montana has a rich history of strong public schools. We cannot afford to keep ignoring a superintendent of public instruction who wants to end that legacy.
Shannon Kinsella Thomas is a University of Montana graduate who has taught in Missoula and currently teaches eighth grade science in Helena. She counts 35 years in education, teaching in both private and public schools.
There is much we can do to improve our public school but turning them in to profit centers for private corporations is not one of them.
I wonder how many supports of charter schools have done their home work on them or even visited one. When Montanans find out that most charter schools eschew school sports that will end that discussion.
Thank you for a well written opinion. Montanans better wake up to the fact that our state is being sold, legislated and given to the wealthy individuals that belong to ALEC.
No public money for private (or quasi-private) schools. Vote Elsie out!
Public schools made our nation great. We need to spend more time, effort and money to restore them to the prominent position they once held in our society. We do not need to dilute those resources by sharing them with private schools.
