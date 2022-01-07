Elk management must return for all Montanans

Elk hunting is everything to Montanans. We guard our vacation days with jealousy in anticipation of elk camp deep in the forests or Breaks country. We choose our sick days wisely and work hard for just the chance of harvesting an elk. Elk hunting is where our families make memories and traditions while hoping to fill the freezer for the coming winter. Even our clothing reflects our love of hunting elk on public lands. Unfortunately, these traditions are in danger of changing forever or, in some cases, disappearing forever.

Private lands are changing hands, access to prime hunting land is becoming more difficult, and elk congregate where they know they are safe. Meanwhile, a Montana public land hunter has a roughly 13% chance of putting a bull elk in a freezer, and according to FWP data, one district in northwest Montana takes more than 530 hunter days to harvest a single elk. Six months of constant pressure from hunters, more gates and no trespassing signs than ever, changing habitat, increased development on winter range, and the monetization of the resource has created quite the predicament.

Further complicating the issue is the fact that our wildlife — as guaranteed by Montana's constitution — is publicly owned, and its management is to be a shared responsibility. They are not to be owned and sold by private interests.

Dramatic changes in elk management have Montanans concerned. But, unfortunately, on top of all of the other factors, political opportunism impacting our wildlife management has become the standard operating procedure for the Legislature. Since 2011, 489 bills have been introduced on wildlife issues, and 906 bills have been drafted. That doesn’t count the budget bills that would defund wildlife management or habitat work, legislation that threatened public lands, and bills that tried to eliminate the citizens' voice in management decisions while amplifying the power of politicians and the unelected bureaucrats that are beholden to them.

As we saw during the last legislative session, politicians continue to think they know better than Montanans who spend months outdoors hunting, fishing, and exploring our public lands. Think tanks spend countless hours and dollars spinning new ways to make Montana more like Texas, where wildlife is a commodity and not part of the public trust. This isn't the Montana way. Conflict and anger might be potent political currencies of our times, but it doesn’t have to be, at least not for Montana's elk.

For more than 150 years, Montanans have worked together to find consensus paths forward that keep the public trust intact and ensure that future generations of Montanans will have the same opportunities to fill their freezers. While some elected leaders may benefit from conflict, we believe that most Montanans are tired of it; it’s time to sit down together, without interference from politicians and narrow, big-moneyed interests, and find a better path forward.

Our elk management must return to being for all Montanans, not just the wealthy. We don't expect elk hunting ever to be easy. Like so many things in life, Montanans know we'll have to earn it. But our opportunity should always remain. Help us keep it that way.

To ensure that our voices — and your voice — are heard, we are forming a coalition to develop a citizens elk management proposal. To learn more, and become involved in this effort, visit montanaelk.org.

Marcus Strange, director of state policy and government relations, Montana Wildlife Federation, Helena

Garrett Ouldhouse, president, Anaconda Sportsmen’s Club, Anaconda

Jeremy Garness, president, Great Falls Archery Club, Great Falls

Nick Siebrase, conservation director, Bearpaw Bowmen, Havre

Justin Schaaf, president, Keep It Public

JW Westman, conservation director, Laurel Rod & Gun Club, Laurel

Bill Siebrase, president, Bridger Bowmen, Bozeman

John B. Sullivan III, board chair, Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Missoula

Kathy Hadley, Montana Artemis Alliance, Missoula

Jim Vashro, president, Flathead Wildlife Inc., Kalispell

Andrew McKean, former Fish and Wildlife commissioner, Glasgow

Les Castren, president, Skyline Sportsmen’s Association, Butte

Joey Bauman, president, Park County Rod and Gun Club, Livingston

Walker Conyngham, president, Hellgate Hunters and Anglers, Missoula

Tony Jones, president, Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association, Hamilton

Steve Platt, president, Helena Hunters and Anglers, Helena

Dane Rider, secretary, Traditional Bowhunters of Montana, Dillon

Clint Nagel, president, Gallatin Wildlife Association, Bozeman

