Eliminating childhood hunger in Lewis and Clark County

There are many ways to describe a community – landscape, economic drivers, educational, cultural, and outdoor opportunities, and its citizens’ health and well-being. The Kids Hunger Coalition are Helena-area professionals who believe our children’s health and access to nutritious food are paramount to our collective well-being.
In 2013 a diverse team of professionals came together to find ways to lessen food security gaps in our community and ensure children do not go hungry. Our mission is to eliminate childhood hunger in Lewis & Clark County. We believe this is a problem we can solve.
Hunger can affect a child’s life in so many ways:
• Chronically hungry children can’t concentrate and learn as effectively in school.
• Not getting enough to eat can result in behavioral responses.
• Lack of access to food affects self-worth.
• Many that experience hunger are also overweight because they look to food that satiates rather than nourishes.
• Hunger leads to more inequities and poor health outcomes.
Ultimately, these effects of childhood hunger accumulate within our community and impact us all as a whole.
Until the pandemic, we were making good progress in reducing the child food insecurity rate in L&C County. The rate lowered to 10.7%, much lower than the statewide rate of 15.9%. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, unemployment has increased, and food insecurity rates have spiked again. According to Map the Meal Gap 2020 by Feeding America, it is projected that L&C County’s child food insecurity rate is now at 20%.
We have the ability to address food security in the Helena area, prioritize making healthy food possible for everyone, and offer healthy eating education. To harness the collective power of L&C County residents, the Kids Hunger Coalition has worked to build a strong support network in our community.
Sodexo, the contracted food service company for Helena School District, has been an active coalition member for several years. Since June, Sodexo has been preparing meals for ALL kids up to seven days a week. This includes meals in classrooms at school, food pick-up locations for children distance learning or being homeschooled, and kids in preschool or child care. Offering meals at this scale was made possible this year for the first time, due to USDA nutrition program flexibilities giving every community more autonomy to meet their unique food needs during the pandemic. This program is extended through September and allows Sodexo to provide summer meals again this year. Details will be available in May.
The coalition recently started working with St. Peter’s Health to find ways to create a culture of healthy eating in our community. Right now, this partnership focuses on advocating for effective nutrition education in schools through the Harvest of the Month program.
We also work closely with community organizations such as Helena Food Share to support Kid Packs. These are nutritious, supplemental meals and snacks provided to elementary students to take home on weekends for children in need when they don’t have access to school meals.
Our goal is to strengthen our collective response to hunger by significantly and swiftly promoting access to nutritious foods for youth. There are long-term benefits for our community as a whole when we choose to design our county systems in a way that makes eating healthy food possible for every family. For example, good nutrition can have a significant impact on mental health for both children and adults – an area of wellness that many of us are challenged with now more than ever.
So, what can individual community members do? Advocate at your school to make healthy food access a priority and strengthen a culture of healthy eating. Seek out organizations that address food insecurity and show support by donating or volunteering. Become a member of the Kids Hunger Coalition. Participate in Wear Orange Wednesday on April 7 - hunger awareness day (state.nokidhungry.org/montana/)
Ensuring adequate healthy food access is a community responsibility. If our collective approach to tackling the issue of hunger defines us as a community, let’s choose an approach of ingenuity, compassion and resilience. Hunger isn’t inevitable. Let’s think big and create a community that allows everyone to live a full and vibrant life in our beautiful state. Isn’t that the legacy we want to create?
Questions? Call 406-202-2436.
Kids Hunger Coalition, core members:
Lisa Lee, RDN
Cassie Drynan, RDN, Health Manager & Nutritionist, Rocky Head Start
Kim Dale, Program Operations Director, Helena Food Share
Kirstan Roush, School Age Child Care Director, Helena School District
Sarah Sandau, Prevention Programs Supervisor Lewis and Clark Public Health
Robert Worthy, Sodexo General Manager, Helena School District
Haylie Wisemiller, BSN, RN, Population Health and Community Education Specialist
Amy Emmert, MAS, BSN, RN Senior Director of Population Health
Ann Waickman