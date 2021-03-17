Eliminating childhood hunger in Lewis and Clark County

We have the ability to address food security in the Helena area, prioritize making healthy food possible for everyone, and offer healthy eating education. To harness the collective power of L&C County residents, the Kids Hunger Coalition has worked to build a strong support network in our community.

Sodexo, the contracted food service company for Helena School District, has been an active coalition member for several years. Since June, Sodexo has been preparing meals for ALL kids up to seven days a week. This includes meals in classrooms at school, food pick-up locations for children distance learning or being homeschooled, and kids in preschool or child care. Offering meals at this scale was made possible this year for the first time, due to USDA nutrition program flexibilities giving every community more autonomy to meet their unique food needs during the pandemic. This program is extended through September and allows Sodexo to provide summer meals again this year. Details will be available in May.

The coalition recently started working with St. Peter’s Health to find ways to create a culture of healthy eating in our community. Right now, this partnership focuses on advocating for effective nutrition education in schools through the Harvest of the Month program.