Education reform will help during crises while improving outcomes

Families in Helena got some encouraging news recently: the number of new coronavirus cases locally has fallen enough that masks will soon become optional for students in local public schools. While this progress is welcome, we know that cases and hospitalizations could rise again, and new restrictions could follow.

The debate around masks, vaccines and distancing raises important questions about individual freedom and public health. It’s important that parents have the right to make their voices heard at local school boards – whether their views are pro-mask, anti-mandate, or someplace in between.

But when students are effectively locked into a system that provides no real alternative beyond the local school to which they are assigned, the debate is inherently heated and divisive. The current system simply can’t anticipate and meet the diverse preferences within our communities, and that’s expressed with frustrated parents registering their complaints to local school boards and elected officials.

Families are missing a critical option that would help lower the temperature around these disputes: the right to go somewhere else. Most families can’t afford to pay both the property taxes that fund schools as well as a second set of school bills.

If Montana legislators embrace educational freedom, it will empower students and families to choose their educational setting. Instead of a zero-sum game with a winner and an angry loser, the debates about masks and vaccinations in public school become policy debates between mutually benefiting peers rather than political battles between entrenched tribalistic groups.

Beyond reducing the temperature in these political battles surrounding public schools, education reform of this kind is better for children too.

Every child is different, with unique interests and talents. Kids learn at different paces, and thrive in a range of settings, and with the benefit of different experiences. Some excel in the traditional classroom setting. Others may benefit from online instruction, or hands-on experiences, or with the assistance of tutors.

If we want every child to succeed, we need a system that recognizes their differences and makes it easier for kids to access the education that’s right for them. Instead of trying to give every child the same education, we should try to make sure each one has the ability to choose the right education for their unique situation.

By making the system more flexible, we can help kids figure out their skills and interests. When they discover what it is that motivates their curiosity and drives them to learn more, we can help them develop the habits of lifelong learning. That’s key to success in the workplace, and in life.

There is no such thing as an average kid. As a result, there is no such thing as one system that can provide all the options to meet the unique needs of every student. Instead, Montana should empower students and their families with the resources to access whatever educational experience works best for them. If a student learns best outdoors, at the YMCA, in 4H, in an apprenticeship, online, or through any other method, we should value and empower that experience. We should value learning that meets a student’s interest and needs and focus less on where or how the learning occurs.

That kind of system would be more responsive to the priorities of students and families. It would ensure that instead of a default assumption that education dollars must always fund traditional buildings and classrooms, funding decisions should increasingly be given to students and their families to access the best educational settings and instructors that work for them and reflect their priorities.

It’s time to put down the pitchforks and stop going after our neighbors for living out their chosen values. Instead, let’s embrace a system that allows mask-required and mask-less schools to compete for students and satisfy students’ needs. That way we live in peace, instead of forcing each other into schools and policies we don’t want to be in.

David Herbst is state director of Americans for Prosperity-Montana.

