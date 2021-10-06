Eat Well & Share: Three winter squash ideas for the fall harvest season

Add the second pat of butter and sauté the onion and garlic until just soft, about 5 minutes. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Add the pumpkin, return to a boil, and then reduce the heat to a medium simmer. Cook for about ten minutes. Remove from the heat and puree your soup using either an immersion or traditional blender and then return it to the heat, medium high. Add the nutmeg, salt and pepper. Next, add the corn kernels, the spinach, and the reserved sautéed Anaheim peppers. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for about 5 minutes until the spinach has wilted and the corn is just barely tender. Stir in the cream and adjust the seasonings if necessary. Top with toasted pumpkin seeds to garnish.