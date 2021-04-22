Earth Day is every day

There is so much to be grateful for as we mark the 51st anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, 2021: clean water, fresh air, bountiful wild lands and wildlife surrounding us. All these things are possible due to our collective efforts and those of the many people working tirelessly to protect and restore our planet for us, our children, and future generations.

This past year as we have navigated the pandemic, we in Helena have been so fortunate to have easy access to our beautiful and abundant trail system, parks and public open space where we can recreate. Those resources are a direct result of those before us who had the foresight to set aside public lands, create the park and trail system, and continue to fight for their protection, conservation and restoration. During this year’s Earth Day theme of "Restore the Earth," we reflect on the generations of protection and restoration work, and we also ask ourselves – today and every day – what can we do?