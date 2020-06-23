E-cigarette rule is great first step

Bright, colorful displays of these products, which come in bubblegum, cherry and grape flavors, are found in many of the stores Montana children go to buy gum and candy. In fact, many tobacco products look like candy and are displayed near sweets.

The tobacco industry has a long history of marketing its products in this way in order to create new generations of users. With e-cigarettes, it may have found its best tool yet.

The explosion of vaping use is creating nicotine addiction among a whole new generation of children, who will then go on to suffer from tobacco-related diseases. In Montana, 300 kids under 18 will become new daily smokers this year. And 19,000 children currently under 18 will go on to die prematurely because of tobacco related diseases.

We are angry about Big Tobacco’s deliberate targeting of our children, and misleading campaigns to protect flavored vaping products.

One of the most insidious untruths Big Tobacco tells our children about vaping is that it is safe. It is certainly not.