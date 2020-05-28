Dunwell endorses Dudik for AG

During these uncertain times of pandemic, Montana needs strong, courageous leaders like Kimberly Dudik for attorney general. The injustices in our public safety and justice, health care, and socioeconomic systems have never been so apparent as during COVID-19. Kimberly will work hard to correct those injustices. She’s an effective, four-term state representative, assistant attorney general and deputy county attorney for safe communities, caring nurse and loving mother — advocating equity and justice in every role she’s held. Kimberly Dudik raised the bar on the Legislature -- sponsoring legislation to protect consumers, safeguard our rights, reform an outdated and often discriminatory criminal justice system, hold corporate polluters accountable, and keep public lands public. Kimberly and I worked on legislation to eliminate the clock on justice and repeal antiquated statute of limitations that obstructed prosecution of child sex abuse in our state. There’s still more to do and that’s why we need Kimberly Dudik in the Attorney General’s Office.

This year is the Suffrage Centennial — the 100-year anniversary of women’s right to vote — although sadly, that right came much later for indigenous women and women of color. In January, pre-COVID-19, thousands of people marched at the Montana Women’s March in Helena. The theme was put a woman in charge — in politics, unions, business and nonprofit board rooms, and government. Montana has never benefited from a woman attorney general. Now’s the time and Kimberly Dudik is our woman. Kimberly knows that women's rights are not a bargaining chip and are not on the chopping block. Yet, especially during this pandemic, we see those rights eroded around the country. Some of the most essential workers are the least paid, with few or no benefits — and the majority are women. Kimberly is a proven leader who will prioritize stopping violence against women, who will fight to safeguard women's reproductive rights, and who will demand equality for everyone — regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or identity. I’m voting Kimberly Dudik for attorney general and encourage you to vote for Kimberly, as well.