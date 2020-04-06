Dudik has the background and experience we need

I have had the honor of serving the people of Montana as a state representative for the past four years. One of my proudest accomplishments in this position is that we were finally able to change our law so that people can no longer share private or sexual images of another person without their permission. This is commonly called Revenge Porn and can have devastating impacts on lives. I didn’t do this alone, however. I had the expert help of Rep. Kimberly Dudik in changing this law. Together we wrote and fine-tuned the law that eventually passed and, without her strong advocacy to protect citizens through this needed reform, we would not have been able to make this change. And that is one of the examples of why I support my colleague Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.
As an experienced prosecutor, four-term legislator, mother of four and former neonatal intensive care nurse with a specialty in public health, Kimberly brings by far the most impressive background and experience out of any other candidate to this race. I know who Kimberly is, I know what Kimberly will stand for as our attorney general, and I am confident she is the Democrat that can win this election.
I have been especially impressed with her work improving the safety of children and women in our state through her work in the Montana Legislature. Kimberly has led reforms to our laws so that children are protected from sexual abuse, human trafficking is stopped, and our criminal justice system is reformed so more people receive the treatment and help they need for chemical dependency and mental health issues that all too often lead them to repeated involvement in the criminal justice system.
Kimberly also has a strong record of protecting public access to our public lands. This is an important benchmark because of the position of the attorney general on Montana’s Land Board. Kimberly will keep fighting to keep public lands in public hands.
As we have seen over the last two years, some of the most important work being done to protect our rights and democracy is being done at the desks of our nation’s attorneys general. And from access to health insurance to reproductive rights to consumer protection, Montanans need a strong advocate.
The stakes of this next election matter. Everything from our health care to our environment, fair elections to basic human rights, are at stake. And I have every confidence that Kimberly Dudik has the diverse background and experience that voters are going to look for. That is why I am supporting her for attorney general and I ask you to join me.
Rep. Marilyn Ryan, D-Missoula, represents House District 99 in the Montana Legislature.
