Dudik has the background and experience we need

I have had the honor of serving the people of Montana as a state representative for the past four years. One of my proudest accomplishments in this position is that we were finally able to change our law so that people can no longer share private or sexual images of another person without their permission. This is commonly called Revenge Porn and can have devastating impacts on lives. I didn’t do this alone, however. I had the expert help of Rep. Kimberly Dudik in changing this law. Together we wrote and fine-tuned the law that eventually passed and, without her strong advocacy to protect citizens through this needed reform, we would not have been able to make this change. And that is one of the examples of why I support my colleague Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.

As an experienced prosecutor, four-term legislator, mother of four and former neonatal intensive care nurse with a specialty in public health, Kimberly brings by far the most impressive background and experience out of any other candidate to this race. I know who Kimberly is, I know what Kimberly will stand for as our attorney general, and I am confident she is the Democrat that can win this election.