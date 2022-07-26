Drew Johnson: A streamlined Build Back Better would still be a costly mistake

Sky high gasoline prices and food bills. Inflation hitting a 40-year-high. Personal savings rates at their lowest level since the Great Recession.

Here in Montana, inflation rates are skyrocketing 30% higher than than national average. As a result, households in Montana will pay $8,300 more for food, shelter, transportation and energy than they paid last year.

It's easy to see why so many Americans are telling pollsters they're deeply worried about the economy. So why in the world is President Biden pushing for policies, including extended Obamacare subsidies and drug price controls, that would further sink our economy at a time like this? It’s like tossing a drowning man an anchor instead of a life preserver.

These policies come courtesy of congressional Democrats' new spending measure, still dubbed "Build Back Better." The original bill — price tag: over $2 trillion — failed to pass, but the White House is busy negotiating with congressional Democrats to get a trimmed-down version through before the midterms.

The President would like us to believe that a slightly cheaper — but still ridiculously expensive — version of Build Back Better will miraculously tame inflation. But it won’t.

And Biden also wants voters to think his plan for cheaper prescription drugs will give Americans much-needed breathing room as we face historic inflation. That’s not true either.

For one thing, prescription drug prices have remained surprisingly level, even as consumers are flogged with rising prices on nearly everything else. In the face of 9.1% inflation, prescription drug prices rose just 2.5% over the past 12 months, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Compare that to skyrocketing prices of other necessities — like gas, which rose by 60% over the same period.

Democrats' price control scheme, which slaps drugmakers with a hefty excise tax if they refuse to agree to socialist-style price caps, won't apply to those with private insurance. So if you're one of the 177 million Americans with a private insurance plan, chances are you'll pay more for your prescription to offset these "negotiated" rates.

Democrats' drug pricing plan not only puts consumers and patients at risk, it also jeopardizes the system responsible for life-saving medications.

According to economists at the University of Chicago, drug pricing provisions in Build Back Better will cause private-sector spending on research and development to decline by a cumulative $663 billion over the next two decades. The price controls would also prevent the creation of about 135 new drugs. One of those could have been the safe-saving cure for Alzheimer's or cancer that grows the economy by trillions of dollars thanks to improved longevity and productivity.

If passed, Build Back Better would undoubtedly cause a cataclysmic contraction in the pharmaceutical sector, resulting in mass layoffs at drug companies and their countless vendors.

President Biden's plan could also add yet more fuel to the inflation fire. It would pump more money into our overheated economy by extending premium subsidies under Obamacare. These "extenders" equate to $74 billion in additional spending. That’s the last thing our economy needs right now. Worse yet, insurers and their pharmacy benefit managers — the real drivers of high drug costs — stand to benefit massively from these never-ending subsidies.

If Congress and President Biden truly want to help families in Montana — and across America — they need to scrap this poorly timed, poorly designed legislation.