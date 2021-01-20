Dr. Weiner's termination had a cascading negative effect

Dr. Weiner saw some 60 patients a day in the Cancer Treatment Center and in the hospital. He addressed many of his patients’ health care issues during office visits or over the phone. Although St. Peter’s Health has brought in 18 traveling oncologists (to date) to attempt to fill in for Dr. Weiner, these doctors are not always able to fully address patients’ needs. This has led to increased pressure on urgent care medical facilities, as well as the St. Peter’s Health emergency room. Just when emergency medical professionals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, they now must deal with oncology and hematology patients with emergencies that Dr. Weiner could have routinely managed.

You have heard already from hundreds of Dr. Weiner’s patients through letters to the editor and through community outreach about how devastating the impact on patient care has been for us. Now we want to be clear that we also stand in solidarity with the medical community in Helena. We support you. We believe that quality medical care in all specialties in Helena can only be delivered when St. Peter’s Health addresses the gaping hole that Dr. Weiner’s absence has left. It is time to stop this health care nightmare that the hospital Board and CEO have inflicted on the medical community. Dr. Weiner needs to be returned immediately to his position. We believe the Board and CEO of St. Peter’s Health must answer for the pain they have caused patients and the chaos they have unleashed on all health care providers.