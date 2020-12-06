Dr. Tom Weiner: 'St. Peter’s Hospital has been attempting to break me'

To the Editor of the Helena Independent Record and the citizens of Helena,
Ernest Hemingway wrote in “Farewell to Arms” that the world eventually breaks everyone and afterward many are strong at broken places. But those it will not break it kills. It doesn’t matter how positive you are or how hard you work, the world will catch up with you and break you. For the past four years, St. Peter’s Hospital has been attempting to break me. As many of you may remember, in 2016 it accused me of criticizing the then-CEO and threatened to terminate me; since then it has repeatedly diminished me in other ways; and most recently, they forced me to give up taking care of my inpatients and turn them over to a rotating pool of hospitalists who the hospital controls.
Because of what St. Peter’s is trying to do to me now I must set the record straight about what has been happening since the afternoon of October 15, 2020 when my badge was summarily taken away and I was immediately locked out of the hospital’s computer system and forced to leave under the watchful eyes of security guards, based on the hospital’s criticism about my treatment of one patient out of the thousands who I have cared for since 1996. At that time they said they intended to conduct an investigation of my entire practice, obviously to see if they could come up with more to criticize.
On November 12, the hospital forced me to take a “voluntary leave of absence” from the medical staff and agree not to say anything about what they were doing to me in exchange for their not submitting a career-damaging report about me to the National Practitioner Data Bank after November 15, 2020. Five days later on November 17, the hospital abruptly breached that agreement by summarily suspending my clinical privileges and terminating my employment agreement based on its criticism of my care of an additional six patients out of thousands I have treated during the past 24 years. Simultaneously, the hospital issued a press release which resulted in the headline, “Dr. Weiner Is No Longer with St. Peter’s Health in Helena” before they ever gave me an opportunity to explain anything or defend my care decisions. I do not believe there is any merit to these new allegations.
As many of you also know, the hospital has hired temporary medical oncologists from other areas of the country to fill in and cover the oncology service at the Cancer Treatment Center since the hospital forced me out. To my knowledge, none of these locum tenens physicians have criticized any of my care of patients or treatment plans.
Contrary to what some have said, I am not now, nor have I ever abused drugs or been addicted to them. Similarly, I have not engaged in any criminal behaviors. In fact, I have never been anything other than a physician who has devoted his life to trying to provide the best care I could to all my patients during the past 24 years. For years, I arrived at the hospital around 5:15 a.m. and did not leave until around 6:30 p.m. at the earliest, five days a week, plus working practically every weekend. There has been no other medical oncologist on the medical staff so I have been on call every day. I worked 3 to 6 months straight with no days off, continually on call for patients, ER, hospice, and the nursing home. I cared for up to 60 or more patients a day between inpatients and outpatients. Why is that? Because I deeply care for my patients. Because there was only me; I had no partner or mid-level provider. The hospital has tried unsuccessfully to recruit someone to help out for the last 4 1/2 years. I missed my sister’s wedding, my father’s funeral, and I haven’t had a Christmas off in 25 years because there was no one to cover for me. When I asked the hospital what they wanted me to do, see the patients or send them away, they always said, “See them.” I know I am not perfect, but I have always done my best. Thank you Helena, I appreciate all the support the community has expressed more than I can express in words.
Finally, St. Peter’s has left me no choice but to defend my reputation from a professional assassination. Although it is the last thing in the world I want to do as a longtime resident of Helena, my attorneys will be filing a lawsuit against St. Peter’s and potentially others to put an end to this ridiculous smear campaign. Please know that while my attorneys submit pleadings and make legal arguments on my behalf, my heart is with my patients and the wonderful community of nurses and staff at the Cancer Treatment Center.
Tom Weiner, M.D., was an oncologist in the St. Peter's Cancer Treatment Center from 1996 until he was dismissed in November of this year.
