Dr. Tom Weiner: 'St. Peter’s Hospital has been attempting to break me'

Contrary to what some have said, I am not now, nor have I ever abused drugs or been addicted to them. Similarly, I have not engaged in any criminal behaviors. In fact, I have never been anything other than a physician who has devoted his life to trying to provide the best care I could to all my patients during the past 24 years. For years, I arrived at the hospital around 5:15 a.m. and did not leave until around 6:30 p.m. at the earliest, five days a week, plus working practically every weekend. There has been no other medical oncologist on the medical staff so I have been on call every day. I worked 3 to 6 months straight with no days off, continually on call for patients, ER, hospice, and the nursing home. I cared for up to 60 or more patients a day between inpatients and outpatients. Why is that? Because I deeply care for my patients. Because there was only me; I had no partner or mid-level provider. The hospital has tried unsuccessfully to recruit someone to help out for the last 4 1/2 years. I missed my sister’s wedding, my father’s funeral, and I haven’t had a Christmas off in 25 years because there was no one to cover for me. When I asked the hospital what they wanted me to do, see the patients or send them away, they always said, “See them.” I know I am not perfect, but I have always done my best. Thank you Helena, I appreciate all the support the community has expressed more than I can express in words.