Dr. Robin Whyatt: Montana support needed for congressional action on Indigenous boarding school era

With members of the 118th Congress sworn in, and with the chaotic House speaker election now settled, lawmakers are beginning to establish a legislative agenda for the next two years.

One piece of legislation in particular should top the list: The Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the U.S. Act.

This legislation, first introduced in the 117th Congress and now awaiting reintroduction, would establish the first formal commission to investigate and address the human rights violations carried out during the Indigenous boarding school era — a chapter of American history that startlingly few of us have learned about.

Between 1819 and 1969, the federal government partnered with Christian churches to establish 408 Indigenous boarding schools across the United States, 16 of which were in Montana.

These boarding schools were created with the clear intent of destroying tribal culture. One of the original architects of the Indigenous boarding school system, military officer Richard H. Pratt, made this clear when he infamously stated that the goal was to “kill the Indian in him, and save the man.”

To achieve this, Pratt proposed placing young Native children into boarding schools to “transfer the savage-born infant into the surroundings of civilization” where the child will grow to possess a “civilized language and habit.”

Soon, these schools took root nationwide — and as an Interior Department report released last year revealed, the conditions were brutal. Native American children as young as 4 were coerced or forcibly taken from their homes, and often sent to schools far away so that tribal influences did not interrupt the process of assimilation into white Western culture.

They were given English names and prohibited from speaking their Native language or practicing their Native traditions.

The curriculum was frequently substandard with a focus on trades, including housekeeping for girls and carpentry for boys. Author John Lame Deer lamented that “the Indian schools were like jails” and that he stayed in “third grade for six years” as “there wasn’t any other.”

Discipline was severe, with repeated beatings, diet restrictions and solitary confinement. Food and health care were often inadequate and children died of starvation and disease. For many, their burial sites remain unknown.

Conversion to Christianity was obligatory. Survivors described a culture of pervasive physical and often rampant sexual abuse as well as widespread self-hatred.

“We youthful warriors were held up and harassed … until not a semblance of our Native dignity and self-respect was left,” explained one Lakota doctor, Charles Eastman. At the St. Ignatius Mission School here in Montana, nuns and priests alike were said to have committed unforgivable atrocities that have followed the children for the rest of their lives.

Upon returning home, children were frequently unable to speak their native language, communicate with family or participate in tribal practices. Depression, substance abuse, suicide and other mental health problems, as well as loss of tribal languages and cultures are all legacies of the boarding school era. The trauma caused by the boarding schools has been passed from generation to generation.

There’s no undoing the devastation created by the boarding school era. But Congress must reintroduce and pass the Truth and Healing Commission on Indigenous Boarding School Policies in the U.S. Act as an essential step in acknowledgement and healing.

The legislation has widespread support nationally, including by our own Sen. Jon Tester, who has been a co-sponsor in the past. It is also supported by Montana tribes. As Lauren Monroe Jr. of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council explained in a 2021 interview, tribes still feel the echoes of the “torment and maltreatment.”

“We can’t move forward without recognizing these things that happened,” he said. “Until we have this conversation, there can’t be progress or healing.”

As a Quaker and non-Indigenous resident of the Flathead Reservation, it is my hope that Montanans, including Sen. Daines and Reps. Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke, will join in supporting this crucial legislation.