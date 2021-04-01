Downing targets skyrocketing drug prices

As the regulatory agency for the insurance industry in Montana, we are tasked to review health insurance rates offered by commercial plans, like Blue Cross or Pacific Source. One clear and unchanging trend is that health insurance plans spend a tremendous amount of money paying for prescription drugs for enrollees.

CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has projected that spending on retail prescription drugs is growing faster than any other health category and will continue to do so for the remainder of this decade.

During the last legislative session, the Montana Commissioner of Insurance attempted to use oversight of health plans to reduce pharmacy costs with Senate Bill 71. This passed the Legislature and was vetoed by Gov. Bullock. SB 71 did a great job of educating the Legislature of the problems with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), but a recent Supreme Court ruling allows us to go further in compelling transparency directly from PBMs.

The obvious part of the Rx drug supply chain starts with the manufacturer and ends with your pharmacist. Your insurance company pays your pharmacist and you pay any copayments. What you may not know is what happens in between. There are several other players between the manufacturer and the pharmacy who add cost and operate with little to no oversight.