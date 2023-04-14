Two sets of Sandhill Crane families erupted in conversation this morning, checking out the landscape in the Cottonwood Creek drainage, still full of snow and ice but broadcasting their voices up and out from a natural Greek amphitheater.

I could see the families, three birds in each, flapping, talking, taking wing, circling.

This is the month when the two parents start throwing “junior” out of the nest, so to speak — the sight which my own family unabashedly personified, likening the big birds to our own human experience, and openly weeping at the plight of poor “junior” suddenly realizing he would not have the security of mom and dad for the rest of his life.

Hard to tell if my sentimental condition is brought on by the birds, my own vivid memory of leaving the nest, or missing my family members for whom the scenario was an annual spring ritual.

I wonder this spring of 2023 what these beautiful birds saw and experienced on their way north to Montana. It was only three years ago when their migratory route would not have been shared with massive airline traffic, distinctive engine rumble, and jet streams crisscrossing the sky every which way. Everyone was holing up with COVID. The skies were blue, untracked, and quiet. I would look up at those stunning skies and wonder if others, like me, would swear off more and more travel, and opt instead for a quieter, more nature-driven life.

No chance of that. It is as if we went into a travel frenzy as soon as we stripped off our masks.

2022 is yet one more year where the carbon our society emits into the atmosphere increased, in spite of what we know it is doing to our planet. It has been noted that while cleaner fuels are being incorporated into our energy pool, the increase in air traffic more than made up for the savings. That is a fact we can actually see and believe when we look up and across our own big sky.

We are going to be blessed, it seems, by a year of sufficient water, if it doesn’t pour out of the mountains in a single, early flood. But even this late snowfall, and months of horrendous ice, exceed the normal, and all the former normals familiar to some of us old timers. The days of being able to predict the weather based on 50 years of experience are being superseded by the days when it is something we haven’t previously experienced. How often do we hear, down at the local gas station, “Well this is something in all my years that I have NEVER seen!”

It is, however, a scenario predicted by scientists.

I believe I could stop worrying about the future if it was simply a matter that is out of our hands — if it was a massive asteroid heading our way, or the eruption of Yellowstone Park. But it is hard to sit quietly by when the disastrous future we are facing is of our own making, and in our own hands to divert. How can we — the most educated society ever to roam this Earth —settle in and fold our wings?

In a recent discussion, we spoke of the tragedy that little school kids are suffering from serious depression and mental illness. Childhood, it was said, should be the one time of life when we are carefree. Some think this anxiety is the fault of schools, and maybe we should prohibit the teaching of climate change — or science, altogether.

I wonder, as an alternative, why we can’t unleash everything in our power to address this problem, and then be able to look our children in the eye and tell them we are doing our best.