Don't wait until the holidays to give to nonprofits

Historically, the last quarter of the calendar year – known as the Season of Giving – is when the largest amount of charitable giving occurs, with nearly one third of total annual giving taking place during December. For donors who may be planning to follow this historical pattern during 2020, Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits (BSI) has some straight-forward, strategic advice: “Don't wait until the holidays!”

A multitude of nonprofits are struggling financially right now because of major fundraising events that had to be cancelled, and revenue declines resulting from temporarily closing facilities and curtailing programs and services that normally generate significant income. Waiting until December is fraught with risk for many groups – the risk of losing key staff who are or may be furloughed, and the risk of permanent shutdown.

Monthly giving programs provide an easy, common sense solution strategy in this year of the pandemic. BSI is encouraging donors to review the level of donations that they typically would gift in the last quarter, and dedicate half that amount (or more, if desired) to monthly giving to the charities they hold dear.