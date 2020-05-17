Don't wait until the holidays to give to nonprofits

Historically, the last quarter of the calendar year – known as the Season of Giving – is when the largest amount of charitable giving occurs, with nearly one third of total annual giving taking place during December. For donors who may be planning to follow this historical pattern during 2020, Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits (BSI) has some straight-forward, strategic advice: “Don't wait until the holidays!”
A multitude of nonprofits are struggling financially right now because of major fundraising events that had to be cancelled, and revenue declines resulting from temporarily closing facilities and curtailing programs and services that normally generate significant income. Waiting until December is fraught with risk for many groups – the risk of losing key staff who are or may be furloughed, and the risk of permanent shutdown.
Monthly giving programs provide an easy, common sense solution strategy in this year of the pandemic. BSI is encouraging donors to review the level of donations that they typically would gift in the last quarter, and dedicate half that amount (or more, if desired) to monthly giving to the charities they hold dear.
Helena is an amazingly generous and caring community. That generosity has supported a vibrant and diverse array of nonprofits that make Helena such a wonderful place to live, work, play, raise families and enjoy retirement years. Significant year-end giving is a cherished philanthropic tradition filled with great meaning for those who give, and those who receive. That said, BSI is asking you to contact the nonprofits you care about, ask them what their needs are right now, and consider supporting them through monthly giving. You don’t want to wait until the holidays, and then discover that you’re too late.
Mike Schechtman is the executive director of Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits.
