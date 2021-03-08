Don't let Texas happen to Montana

Since the power producers compete for our business, it can be, in the short term, the least expensive option. Sounds fine in theory, right? But, it doesn’t work in the real world when there isn’t enough power to buy, the price is sky high, or because the power can’t flow into Montana because of transmission constraints.

In Texas, when the extreme weather happened in February, there was a shortage of power and the grid operator had to mandate rolling blackouts to prevent a total shutdown. For those buying power from the market, the price skyrocketed from an average of about $21 to an average of $6,500 per mega-watt hour, with a peak price of $9,000 per mega-watt hour. The consequence? Millions of people were left without power and some bills were reportedly as high as $17,000. Lives were lost.

During times of peak demand, Montana now experiences power price spikes and transmission issues preventing needed power from flowing into the state. During extreme cold weather in Montana in 2019, power prices shot up from the mid-20s to nearly $900 for a mega-watt hour. During the recent cold spell in Montana, average electricity prices tripled and peak prices skyrocketed. That’s because there is a critical shortage of power in the Pacific Northwest region during peak load when it is most needed. As more coal plants shut down in the Pacific Northwest, the situation is becoming a crisis.