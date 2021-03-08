Don't let Texas happen to Montana

On Feb. 28, 2021, the Helena IR Editorial Board’s lead Opinion focused on the rolling blackouts that left many Americans without any heat in freezing temperatures, and urged policy makers to seek out solutions. NorthWestern Energy couldn’t agree more. The Texas rolling blackouts were not an issue of wind power versus fossil fuels. The issue was the lack of available energy – whatever the source – at the time of greatest need for the duration of the event. That’s where Montana is, once again, in the bullseye.
During the recent severe cold spell in Montana, NorthWestern Energy did not need to impose any blackouts and customers continued to receive 24/7 heat and power. However, that severely understates the threat our customers face during extreme weather events. Unless Montana wants to experience what Texas did, this issue must be addressed now.
Here’s the issue. Montana is an “electric island” dependent on transmission access to markets and is seeing its mix of in-state electric generating resources move from a surplus of resources that can be called on and dispatched when needed, to predominately intermittent resources like wind that depend on the weather and cannot be dispatched when needed. Currently, during times of peak usage, NorthWestern purchases about 40% of our electricity from the market. That means we buy large amounts of energy from power producers outside of Montana and flow it into Montana on the existing transmission lines at the times we need it most.
Since the power producers compete for our business, it can be, in the short term, the least expensive option. Sounds fine in theory, right? But, it doesn’t work in the real world when there isn’t enough power to buy, the price is sky high, or because the power can’t flow into Montana because of transmission constraints.
In Texas, when the extreme weather happened in February, there was a shortage of power and the grid operator had to mandate rolling blackouts to prevent a total shutdown. For those buying power from the market, the price skyrocketed from an average of about $21 to an average of $6,500 per mega-watt hour, with a peak price of $9,000 per mega-watt hour. The consequence? Millions of people were left without power and some bills were reportedly as high as $17,000. Lives were lost.
During times of peak demand, Montana now experiences power price spikes and transmission issues preventing needed power from flowing into the state. During extreme cold weather in Montana in 2019, power prices shot up from the mid-20s to nearly $900 for a mega-watt hour. During the recent cold spell in Montana, average electricity prices tripled and peak prices skyrocketed. That’s because there is a critical shortage of power in the Pacific Northwest region during peak load when it is most needed. As more coal plants shut down in the Pacific Northwest, the situation is becoming a crisis.
For the past 13 years, NorthWestern has been acquiring more generation, such as our 2014 acquisition of 11 hydro facilities, to ensure our customers will have access to reliable power 24/7. We are continuing to try and acquire more generation, and the situation is now severe.
NorthWestern Energy provides an essential service upon which we all depend because energy drives everything: heat, hospitals, homes, businesses, our computers. But rather than focus on the short-term and the hope that power will be available from the market to take care of Montanans, it’s the long game that counts. Our responsibility is to ensure Texas doesn’t happen to Montana. We, at NorthWestern, will continue to work with policy makers and regulators to acquire additional Montana-based generation so that customers are not at risk of losing power at the most critical times or paying astronomical bills because of power shortages.
Heather Grahame is NorthWestern Energy's general counsel and vice president of regulatory and federal government affairs.