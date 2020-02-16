Don’t put Medicaid on the chopping block

President Trump’s 2021 budget blueprint reprises the same harmful proposals we’ve seen in previous budgets, doubling down on policies that cut health care and services for the people who need them most, including low-wage earning seniors, seniors with disabilities, veterans and many others.

Although President Trump and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines have repeatedly claimed that healthcare access and affordability has improved under their leadership, the truth is that premiums have soared since Trump took office and the number of uninsured people has risen because of his actions.

Medicaid is essential to the well-being of millions of families. More than 1 in 5 of us rely on Medicaid for our health insurance, from infants to seniors. Around half of all births in an average state are covered by Medicaid and 20% of seniors on Medicare also depend on Medicaid to help them pay for their premiums. In Montana alone, there are more than 100,000 people who depend on Medicaid.

For over 50 years, Medicaid has provided vital health insurance protections to seniors in nursing homes and low-income Americans of all ages. Medicaid and Medicare are especially important in Montana, which is aging at a faster rate than most of the other states in the union. The 2010 U.S. Census showed that Montana’s 65 and older population was at 13.4%, while the United States is at 12.1%.