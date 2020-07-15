Don’t let national politicization infect our town

As vitriolic and divisive as the national political discourse has been the past several years, I’ve been grateful that Montanans, in general, relate to one another with reason and kindness. Throughout my years of working with communities across the state, time and again I’ve met good people who are interested in working together – and working through differences – to improve their communities, economies and prospects for youth.
As recently as this spring, when COVID first hit Montana, we were uplifted with local stories of Helenans lending a helping hand: a father and son making house calls; thousands of face masks sewn and donated; and local businesses partnering with nonprofits to provide food, supplies and support.
These past few weeks have been an unwelcome about-face. Examples include political statements made about wearing or not wearing masks, the debate about an outdoor performance space at Hill Park, and the last couple years’ turmoil in our city government, culminating in a recall effort.
Regardless of where you stand on these issues, flaming people on social media or through letters in the paper may feel good (“One for our team!”) but it avoids the harder, riskier work of understanding the hopes and concerns of your fellow Helenans. It avoids the work of seeing our community as one that is resilient, capable of having hard discussions, and becoming stronger as a result. It prevents us from cultivating empathy, which noted psychologist Alfred Adler defined as “seeing with the eyes of another, listening with the ears of another and feeling with the heart of another.”
Helenans: Let’s think longer-term than the next election or the next commission meeting. Let’s see the humanity in one another, and let’s cultivate empathy, rather than fear and mistrust. As a relatively small community, we can draw upon our proximity and interdependence to imagine a different way of working through our differences.
Deb Halliday lives in Helena and brings over 25 years’ experience working with philanthropy, government, nonprofits and communities to tackle the complex issues of education, health care and the economy through collaborative partnerships and strategic design.
