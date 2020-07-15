Don’t let national politicization infect our town

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As vitriolic and divisive as the national political discourse has been the past several years, I’ve been grateful that Montanans, in general, relate to one another with reason and kindness. Throughout my years of working with communities across the state, time and again I’ve met good people who are interested in working together – and working through differences – to improve their communities, economies and prospects for youth.

As recently as this spring, when COVID first hit Montana, we were uplifted with local stories of Helenans lending a helping hand: a father and son making house calls; thousands of face masks sewn and donated; and local businesses partnering with nonprofits to provide food, supplies and support.

These past few weeks have been an unwelcome about-face. Examples include political statements made about wearing or not wearing masks, the debate about an outdoor performance space at Hill Park, and the last couple years’ turmoil in our city government, culminating in a recall effort.