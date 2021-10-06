Don’t leave critical revenue in the ground

Montanans have been through a lot over the past year and a half.

It is important that lawmakers make smart policy decisions that offer Montana and the rest of the country the best opportunities to boost their economies and jump-start recovery.

The Department of Interior has undertaken a review of our nation’s federal oil and gas program. To begin the review, a ban was instituted early this year that halted all oil and gas leasing on federal lands before it was struck down in federal court.

Oil and gas leasing and drilling looks set to resume, but the Interior review has not been released — a potential long-term or permanent federal leasing ban could still happen.

As a scientist with over 17 years of private sector experience working in the oil and gas industry as a geospatial analyst, I believe any sort of permanent leasing ban would have catastrophic effects on Montana’s economic recovery.