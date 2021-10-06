Don’t leave critical revenue in the ground

Montanans have been through a lot over the past year and a half.
It is important that lawmakers make smart policy decisions that offer Montana and the rest of the country the best opportunities to boost their economies and jump-start recovery.
The Department of Interior has undertaken a review of our nation’s federal oil and gas program. To begin the review, a ban was instituted early this year that halted all oil and gas leasing on federal lands before it was struck down in federal court.
Oil and gas leasing and drilling looks set to resume, but the Interior review has not been released — a potential long-term or permanent federal leasing ban could still happen.
As a scientist with over 17 years of private sector experience working in the oil and gas industry as a geospatial analyst, I believe any sort of permanent leasing ban would have catastrophic effects on Montana’s economic recovery.
My own practice, Geospatial Consultants, specializes in quantifying and visualizing the statistics of the economic and social impacts of state and federal legislation and other various phenomena. We believe trends and complex relationships between people, places, data, resources and situations are best understood as statistics visually depicted on a map and dashboard. Geo-referenced data can be applied to nearly any happening on Earth, spanning all industries — including oil and gas.
When you combine land ownership, mineral ownership and federal lease data with operator or vendor supplied oil and gas production and governmental tax data into a geospatial analysis, one can evaluate, illustrate and statistically quantify the potential amounts of oil and gas being left in the ground. The direct impacts can then be statistically quantified as revenue losses to the state, legislative districts, counties, public schools and landowners.
In Montana — should a permanent leasing moratorium be enacted — the amount of oil and gas that would be left untapped in the ground corresponds to millions in lost and unrealized revenue. We cannot afford to have one of our most valuable sources of funding amputated.
Money derived from oil and gas operations on Montana’s federal lands has provided communities with significant funding for schools, infrastructure and conservation efforts and could continue to do so for decades. In 2020, revenues totaled over $20 million and constituted 5.6% of Montana’s General Fund Budget, which distributes funding for capital outlays.
The oil and natural gas industry supports thousands of jobs and millions in economic activity. According to the American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas sector in Montana supported over 53,000 jobs, $3.2 billion in wages. Every direct job in the industry generates 2.7 additional jobs. Montana ranks among the highest states for the percentage of economic contributions by the natural gas and oil industry, generating $6.3 billion toward our gross domestic product.
A federal oil and gas leasing ban weakens our energy independence while strengthening foreign counterparts. Through 2030, if the ban remains, the U.S. would spend $500 billion more on foreign energy. The U.S. economy would take a hit, with nearly 1 million jobs lost by 2022 and over $9 billion in revenue, including funding for education and conservation.
If we outsource our energy needs to foreign nations with fewer regulations and less stringent oversight, additional foreign carbon generated could easily offset and surpass emissions that we supposedly save by ending federal leasing at home.
While the pursuit of climate-friendly policies is admirable, a federal leasing ban does not help. If we wish to enact positive environmental change, we must view the oil and natural gas industry as a partner in our nation’s energy transition, rather than an adversary.
John Sanford is founder and principal analyst of Geospatial Consultants.