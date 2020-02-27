Don't buy a pig in a poke from NorthWestern Energy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NorthWestern should stop trying to sell Montana ratepayers a pig in a poke. There are more hidden costs in the proposed $1 Colstrip deal. One of the units is in dire need of an expensive multi-million dollar overhaul. The ash ponds that have been created over the decades are leaking. Will the current corporate owners pay the hundreds of millions of dollars for these after they have cut and run from Montana? Probably not. Too many companies take the profits out of our state and leave their mess for us to deal with. We need to be on the right side of history this time.

The states that buy power from Montana have made it clear that after 2025 they will only purchase energy from renewable sources — not coal-generated power. Since you cannot separate coal power from clean power on the electrical grid, owning Colstrip jeopardizes our states’ ability to be an energy exporter in the future.

This is why all Colstrip owners except for Northwestern Energy are ready to shut Colstrip down. Since NorthWestern Energy gets an inflated subsidy to keep Colstrip open, the company is spending millions of ratepayer dollars for advertising that attempts to convince us to support their $1 scheme to buy the leftovers at Colstrip. They make it sound like it’s too good of a deal to pass up. Fact is, it’s only good for them.