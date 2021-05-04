Don’t be fooled by oil and gas industry rhetoric

For decades, oil and gas companies have taken advantage of a broken federal leasing system in an effort to stockpile our nation’s precious public lands. The industry’s exploitation of this system has prompted Montanans and other stakeholders across the West to call for reforms to the leasing system. Those calls have gotten louder over the last few years as it’s become more apparent the system is undermining our public lands, outdoor recreation economy, and the economic health of local communities.

Thankfully, the Biden administration acted quickly upon taking office, putting a temporary pause on all new oil and gas leasing so it can review the system and make it work better for everyone. As the administration uses this pause as an opportunity to evaluate the leasing program, it’s crucial that it address the glut of public lands the industry has leased.

Across the American West, 9.9 million acres of public lands are tied up in leases but sitting idle. That’s an area more than four times larger than the size of Yellowstone National Park providing little to no benefit to taxpayers or wildlife. In Montana, 942,577 acres — more than half of the total acres leased for oil and gas drilling — are tied up in stockpiled leases that generate no more than $2 per acre a year, result in no local jobs, and prevent agencies from managing the land for recreation and conservation.