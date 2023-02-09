February is Black History Month. This year, more than ever before it is important that we recognize, study and celebrate the history of African Americans along with all other minority groups because historic reality in our nation is under attack like never before.

Politicians, largely from the right, are engaged in what Janai Nelson, the president of the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund has called, “an unrelenting assault on truth and freedom of expression in the form of laws that censor and suppress the viewpoints, histories and experiences of historically marginalized groups, especially Black … communities.”

So far 15 states have enacted educational gag laws, potentially punishing schools and teachers for telling the truth about slavery, the tyranny of Jim Crow, and, in general, America’s racist past. Punishments range from heavy fines to firings. Similar bills are wending their way through legislatures in other states.

Opponents of historical truth have mislabeled virtually all honest works about these subjects by reputable historians as “critical race theory.”

Ironically, the very fact that so many are still so aggressively opposed to our children learning about race and bigotry in our country proves the point — in spite of the many advances in race relations that have been made over the last 50 years, prejudice and fear of “the other” are still alive and well in America.

Obviously there is still much to be done, and it starts with acknowledging our history, warts and all.

So celebrate Black History Month. Keep track of what’s going on in our own state Legislature. And read a good book on Black History. Here are just a few suggested titles:

“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones et al. Ever since it appeared as a series of essays in the New York Times Magazine, this work has been at the heart of the “critical race theory” controversy. Before you judge, read the book.

“The Warmth of other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabelle Wilkerson. Throughout the middle years of the 20th century millions of Black Americans fled the racial oppression of the South and flooded into northern cities. This is their story beautifully told through the eyes of three of the participants.

“Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom” by David W. Blight. The Pulitzer Prize winning biography of the escaped slave who became the 19th century icon for racial justice in America.

“Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” by Ibram X. Kendi. Award-winning history by yet another Black author who has, unfortunately, become mired in controversy.

“Our Team: The Epic Story of Four Men and the World Series that Changed Baseball” by Luke Epping. Most fans are familiar with Jackie Robinson’s story. Less well know is the tale of the two players, Larry Doby and the legendary Satchel Paige, who integrated the American League and won a world championship in the process.