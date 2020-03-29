Doing what is best for Helena students

A robust district-wide effort has made this possible. Administrators began planning for online instruction prior to the school closures, and teachers moved quickly once the order was received. Other districts in Montana are just now working to develop online platforms, with the hope to begin online classes in the next few weeks. In Helena, teachers and principals convene online daily to share ideas and resources and to brainstorm ways to improve the delivery of meaningful instruction and support to all of Helena’s students and families. In the words of one teacher: “No matter what we do, teachers are going to feel like we’re not doing enough” — proof that in Helena, we are true to our words – in all things, we do what is best for students!