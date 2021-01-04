Distraught over loss of the best oncologist

I became acquainted with Dr. Weiner when I interacted with him in my role as the owner/administrator of two small health care facilities that I operated for 20 years. Over those years I had numerous residents who were receiving care from Dr. Weiner at the Cancer Treatment Center. I’ve sat in his office many times with various residents and their family members. I was always impressed with his care and how he communicated and made each resident feel seen and heard. I repeatedly witnessed him supporting his patients with compassion guiding them through one of their most difficult life experiences. My nursing staff, residents and their families universally respected this doctor without exception.

Obviously my experience with Dr. Weiner is shared by many Helenans which is reflected in the almost 4,000 Helenans in the “We Stand with Dr. Tom Weiner” on Facebook. The reference to patient care issues in the statements from CEO Wade Johnson implying a pattern of poor care by Dr. Weiner does not ring true. Dr. Weiner and his staff were the best specialty service you could get in Helena which we have now lost. It is tragic that his immune compromised patients facing one of the most challenging times of their live have now lost their trusted physician in the midst of a pandemic! Many now are confronted with traveling winter roads over mountain passes to get the care they were receiving in Helena from Dr. Weiner. Many people are reporting problems with getting care in his absence – canceled appointments, COVID exposure, longer waits, with no consistent doctor available. Helenans need to understand his patients were better off with him than without him. The hospital’s actions were not in the best interest of his patients or our community.