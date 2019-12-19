A very interesting situation surrounds the dissolution of the Civic Center board.
There has been talk of board term limits. The board members have always had fixed terms. How do they manage to stay on the board for so many years? The City Commission keeps reappointing them. I wonder how many times in their years on the Commission any of the current commissioners voted against reappointing a board member? Interesting question.
Another interesting question revolves around the Commission’s general dissatisfaction with the board. Contrary to what some have publicly stated, the only power the Civic Center board has is to make recommendations to the City Commission. The question is, how many times in their years on the Commission have the current commissioners voted against the recommendation of the board?
There have been allegations about the fiscal responsibility of the Civic Center board. All the city audits, since the inception of the board, have found no irregularities.
Another question. If commissioners have been unhappy with the board, how many of the monthly board meetings have the current commissioners attended in all their years on the Commission?
The facts show that the Civic Center board was appointed by the Commission, and their recommendations have been acceptable to and approved by the City Commission. So, what is it that the commission is telling the citizens? Did they willfully reappoint people that they felt were not competent to serve? Did they willfully approve recommendations that they knew were not good ideas?
What kind of city commissioners do we have in Helena? Ones who act in the best interest of the citizens and the city — or people who are appointing and reappointing board members they know do not belong on the board — and approving recommendations they know are bad ideas?
These are some of the facts. The citizens of Helena now need to decide what kind of people they want to represent them and run their city government.
Mike DaSilva
Helena
