Dismantling of US Postal Service is a national crisis

First, the USPS was required to pre-fund retiree health benefits: a massive burden for any organization. No other federal agency operates under such a budgetary constraint. Its projected controllable loss of $4 billion for fiscal year 2020 is a fraction of the Pentagon’s budget. Yet there is no expectation that the Departments of Defense or Homeland Security are profitable endeavors, or that they should be privatized.

USPS is the most trusted governmental agency, and the only public or private entity that visits every American home and business on a daily basis. Its universal mandate means that revenue from more profitable services covers much more expensive rural services. In Montana we’re particularly dependent on the Postal Service, not just for tractor parts and medications, but for jobs. There are some 2,000 postal employees here, and some 15,000 mailing industry jobs, which are all subsidized by the universal mandate. Private companies don’t have a mandate to serve every American:, they have a mandate to serve their shareholders.