Dismantling of US Postal Service is a national crisis

I hate to have to mention it, while we’re dealing with both a pandemic and murder hornets, but there is another national emergency. The negative effects of this crisis will be borne hardest by those in rural areas like Montana, which rely on the Postal Service to deliver essential supplies.
When a Montana farmer’s tractor breaks down during planting season, the repair shop in Malta can affordably mail out the part to arrive the next day and save the farmer a drive to town. Most Montana Veterans get their medications by mail, and many Montanans couldn’t stay in their homes without having their medications mailed to them. Thousands of economic stimulus checks and unemployment benefits are arriving through the mail, along with 2020 Census forms for every household.
The Postal Service is reliable and efficient. Over the past 14 years, the agency has survived massive changes in the world. Its unique quasi-public model has withstood recessions, epidemics, wars, competition from private companies, anthrax, 9-11 and now this pandemic, all without a taxpayer subsidy. Unlike FedEx, which, according to Subsidy Tracker, has received over $6m from taxpayers, and UPS, which has gotten $2m in subsidies and $6m in bailout money.
The crisis is that our stalwart Postal Service, which was included in the Constitution before the military as a necessity for maintaining a cohesive country is being dismantled and privatized.
First, the USPS was required to pre-fund retiree health benefits: a massive burden for any organization. No other federal agency operates under such a budgetary constraint. Its projected controllable loss of $4 billion for fiscal year 2020 is a fraction of the Pentagon’s budget. Yet there is no expectation that the Departments of Defense or Homeland Security are profitable endeavors, or that they should be privatized.
USPS is the most trusted governmental agency, and the only public or private entity that visits every American home and business on a daily basis. Its universal mandate means that revenue from more profitable services covers much more expensive rural services. In Montana we’re particularly dependent on the Postal Service, not just for tractor parts and medications, but for jobs. There are some 2,000 postal employees here, and some 15,000 mailing industry jobs, which are all subsidized by the universal mandate. Private companies don’t have a mandate to serve every American:, they have a mandate to serve their shareholders.
On top of all this is the movement across the country to switch to voting by mail. We’re good at this in Montana, because we trust the local Postmaster to collect, process and deliver the mail properly. But what if we privatized that Postmaster’s job? It’s not that employees of private companies are less trustworthy, but that postal workers take an Oath of Office before they get their first paycheck. Tampering with the mail is a felony. Those are the people I want handling my ballot. In order to keep our elections safe and secure, to keep the USPS working for us, and not for someone else’s bottom line, we have to make our voices heard.
We need to be telling Congress to prevent further post office hour reductions, reclassifications and/or closures, to allow the USPS to undertake postal product and service innovations, and to allow investment in USPS business practices, facilities and vehicles. Ask our members of Congress to join the Postal Preservation Caucus, and to speak up for us.
While you’re at it, go ahead and buy some stamps and send a card to someone you love.
Rep. Jasmine Krotkov, D-Great Falls, represents House District 25 in the Montana Legislature. She is a retired Postmaster and editor for the United Postmasters and Managers of America.
