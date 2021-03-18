Direct Primary Care does not make sense for most Montanans

SB 101 won’t lower the cost of health care for most Montanans. It will likely make it more expensive.
Advocates make some interesting claims about SB 101; a bill moving through the Legislature would codify direct patient care (DPC) arrangements here in Montana.
Proponents say the uninsured and those with high deductible health policies (HDHP) will benefit by finding more affordable health care with these subscription arrangements. And the bill’s sponsor claims that DPC will “expand access to affordable health care for Montanans all across the state.” Like thousands of my fellow Montanans who are uninsured or have HDHPs, I pay almost exclusively out-of-pocket for health care. So when I hear someone promising “access to affordable health care” I decided to take a closer look. That review included looking at actual DPC agreements, assessing their well published pros and cons, unpacking an industry friendly 2020 DPC utilization study, and considered the statistics of primary care utilization compiled in a 2015 Centers for Disease Control (CDC) study. What I found, unfortunately, runs counter to the proponents claims. SB 101 would, I believe, do exactly the opposite and result in higher health care costs for the very folks it claims to benefit most.
According to the CDC, Americans, on average, visit a primary care physician 1.6 times annually with only about 5% of them seeing a primary care provider more than five times annually. The average cost of one of those visits is $160. In other words, on average, Americans spend about $250 a year on primary care services. That’s consistent with my own expense and utilization of primary care here in Montana. Keep in mind this expense would only be incurred if you were uninsured and paying out of pocket. If you are insured under an ACA compliant policy (as most are), you would generally pay nothing for an annual health check including basic labs. Same goes for those covered by Medicaid and Medicare. In short, most Montanans don’t need to spend much on primary care. Now let’s consider a typical DPC agreement for someone like me (60 years old) living here in Montana. A DPC agreement at a clinic in the Flathead would cost me $100/month or $1,200 annually. That’s $950 more than I would spend or, more importantly, need to spend in a typical year. And I’m not alone. Remember, according to actual primary care utilization statistics, 95% of Montanans are just like me; they wouldn’t visit a primary care provider frequently enough to make a DPC agreement cost effective.
Simply put ... most folks in Montana are better off paying out of pocket for primary care than committing to a DPC agreement.
DPC proponents will also point to more and immediate primary care access but the fact is most Montanans can see a primary care provider tomorrow if the need arises. There are already dozens of primary care clinics across the state that offer walk-in or urgent care services. And more access? A 2020 DPC study by an industry friendly consulting group found that, on average, DPC members had a face-to-face visit with their primary care provider exactly one (yes, one!) more time annually than a traditional fee-for-service customer. What did change was a substantial increase in the number of texts, emails and phone contacts with those providers. In short, DPC members were shifted to telemedicine rather than in-person visits. This isn’t surprising and, more importantly, it isn’t limited to DPC. The fact is, in the post-pandemic world, less costly telemedicine options are widely used and available to most folks without having to sign a DPC agreement.
Those advocating for SB 101 suggest that by “cutting out the middleman” (aka insurers) and offering an “alternative health care model”, competition will increase and health care for Montanans will become less expensive. Yet, in the same breath, they are also careful to say “DPC is not insurance” and individuals should still purchase “a wrap around policy” (health insurance) for those very expensive trips to specialists (internists, pediatrician, cardiologist, oncologist, dermatologist, orthopedist, gastroenterologist, etc.) or the emergency room. So which is it? Does DPC compete with insurance or doesn’t it? This is the Achilles heel of the DPC argument. The hard truth is DPC doesn’t actually “cut out the middleman” and, consequently, doesn’t create competition with insurance companies or traditional fee for service providers. SB 101 does, however, provide another “choice” for consumers; to increase your monthly health care costs by adding a DPC monthly payment to your already expensive, monthly health insurance premium.
There are state level solutions that can actually make health care significantly more affordable. They require true political will and a commitment to folks who, whether uninsured or because of high deductibles, pay out of pocket for medical care. Unfortunately, SB 101 and its validation of DPC, no matter how well intended, is not one of those solutions and will likely make health care more expensive.
Eric Grove was raised in Montana and lives in Helena. He started and ran a small, main street business in Helena for 30 years which he sold in 2014 and retired.