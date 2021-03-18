Direct Primary Care does not make sense for most Montanans

Proponents say the uninsured and those with high deductible health policies (HDHP) will benefit by finding more affordable health care with these subscription arrangements. And the bill’s sponsor claims that DPC will “expand access to affordable health care for Montanans all across the state.” Like thousands of my fellow Montanans who are uninsured or have HDHPs, I pay almost exclusively out-of-pocket for health care. So when I hear someone promising “access to affordable health care” I decided to take a closer look. That review included looking at actual DPC agreements, assessing their well published pros and cons, unpacking an industry friendly 2020 DPC utilization study, and considered the statistics of primary care utilization compiled in a 2015 Centers for Disease Control (CDC) study. What I found, unfortunately, runs counter to the proponents claims. SB 101 would, I believe, do exactly the opposite and result in higher health care costs for the very folks it claims to benefit most.

According to the CDC, Americans, on average, visit a primary care physician 1.6 times annually with only about 5% of them seeing a primary care provider more than five times annually. The average cost of one of those visits is $160. In other words, on average, Americans spend about $250 a year on primary care services. That’s consistent with my own expense and utilization of primary care here in Montana. Keep in mind this expense would only be incurred if you were uninsured and paying out of pocket. If you are insured under an ACA compliant policy (as most are), you would generally pay nothing for an annual health check including basic labs. Same goes for those covered by Medicaid and Medicare. In short, most Montanans don’t need to spend much on primary care. Now let’s consider a typical DPC agreement for someone like me (60 years old) living here in Montana. A DPC agreement at a clinic in the Flathead would cost me $100/month or $1,200 annually. That’s $950 more than I would spend or, more importantly, need to spend in a typical year. And I’m not alone. Remember, according to actual primary care utilization statistics, 95% of Montanans are just like me; they wouldn’t visit a primary care provider frequently enough to make a DPC agreement cost effective.