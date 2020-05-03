Diapers aren't face masks: We still need PPE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Easter Sunday, 11 years ago, I was in a bad car accident on Highway 93 in the Swan Valley. True story: A pastor’s son was running late to his family’s Easter celebration. He was passing my truck on the left. Unfortunately, I was turning left at the time.

I wasn’t injured, but I had to find help for the others. I ran four miles up the road to get to the nearest cell service.

This isn’t an unusual story for Montanans. We live in rough terrain, and we’re used to taking care of each other.

This year, I spent Easter packing Fed-Ex boxes full of KN95 respirator masks (personal protective equipment) for first responders and health organizations on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic across Montana.

I’m a Montana state legislator who is running for Congress: wrangling masks for frontline workers is not in my job description, but that’s how I’m now spending my time (and some of my campaign funds).

I delivered a box of masks to a critical access hospital a few weeks ago. The nurse greeting me wore a diaper around her nose and mouth. Americans spend more money on health care than any nation on Earth. And our nurses are wearing diapers as face masks.