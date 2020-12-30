Democrats work for a safe 2021 Legislative Session

With the 2021 Montana Legislative Session quickly approaching and COVID-19 still widespread, your Democratic state legislators are doing everything we can to protect the health, safety and economy of our community. The New Year brings hope for an end to the pandemic with the rollout of vaccines. We see light at the end of a very long, painful tunnel of sickness, death and economic insecurity for so many. Unfortunately, that light will surely dim if the legislative session proceeds in early January without masking, physical distancing or testing requirements — as decided by the right wing members of the Legislative Rules Committees.

With 150 state legislators set to fill the Capitol from all corners of Montana, as well as staff, lobbyists and members of the public, the legislative session is shaping up to be a surefire superspreader event that will further infect our community, all because of the reckless behavior and lack of responsible planning by the Majority party Rules Committee leadership. Their so-called plan for a Republican-controlled COVID response panel does nothing to address the questions businesses and individuals have about how to plan for meaningful participation in our government. Our families and small businesses need concrete measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from the Capitol into our Lewis and Clark communities, not a politicized panel that refuses to take the actions necessary to keep working Montanans healthy. By the time the panel acts — after the fact — the horse will be out of the barn. The Capitol building is the People’s House and belongs to you. You deserve to know what we will do to keep you safe.