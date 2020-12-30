Democrats work for a safe 2021 Legislative Session

With the 2021 Montana Legislative Session quickly approaching and COVID-19 still widespread, your Democratic state legislators are doing everything we can to protect the health, safety and economy of our community. The New Year brings hope for an end to the pandemic with the rollout of vaccines. We see light at the end of a very long, painful tunnel of sickness, death and economic insecurity for so many. Unfortunately, that light will surely dim if the legislative session proceeds in early January without masking, physical distancing or testing requirements — as decided by the right wing members of the Legislative Rules Committees.
With 150 state legislators set to fill the Capitol from all corners of Montana, as well as staff, lobbyists and members of the public, the legislative session is shaping up to be a surefire superspreader event that will further infect our community, all because of the reckless behavior and lack of responsible planning by the Majority party Rules Committee leadership. Their so-called plan for a Republican-controlled COVID response panel does nothing to address the questions businesses and individuals have about how to plan for meaningful participation in our government. Our families and small businesses need concrete measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from the Capitol into our Lewis and Clark communities, not a politicized panel that refuses to take the actions necessary to keep working Montanans healthy. By the time the panel acts — after the fact — the horse will be out of the barn. The Capitol building is the People’s House and belongs to you. You deserve to know what we will do to keep you safe.
Countless organizations representing front-line health care and public health workers and businesses have pleaded with legislators to take basic steps to conduct the session safely — at minimum calling for masks, social distancing and testing. Dozens of Montanans testified via Zoom to a Rules Committee meeting. Scores more sent written comments in support of clear public health protections for session. The CEO of Pureview Health said the center is completely overwhelmed and eventually won’t be able to provide service. A nurse said her fellow nurses are exhausted, and reminded legislators, “You’re elected to represent the health and safety of people for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” A representative for a downtown Helena business group says masks protect employees and businesses, and that if businesses can require masks, so can the Legislature. Another business person said, “Follow protocols and get us back to business sooner rather than later.” It should be clear by now that as COVID cases rise, the economy suffers, and Montanans lose their jobs. A commenter from the League of Women Voters said, “No one should have to risk their health to participate in our democracy. Please protect your constituents.” Democrats agree.
Democrats know that small businesses can only survive when their employees are protected from the virus by simple health guidelines that most have been following for half a year in order to stay open. Democrats offered numerous proposals to conduct the legislative session in a way that protects Montana jobs and ensures all Montanans can fully participate in the lawmaking process. Right wing Republicans refused them all. Democrats will continue to work for a safer session that keeps Montanans healthy and businesses open, and ensures a strong, thriving community in 2021. Happy New Year.