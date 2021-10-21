Democrats' redistricting maps are gerrymandered

Each decade our nation performs a census and congressional maps are redrawn to fit each state’s allocation of the 435 seats in our nation’s House of Representatives. For the first time ever, Montana has regained a second congressional district, putting all eyes on our state in 2022.
The lines for these two seats and our legislative districts are determined by a five-member independent commission — two chosen by Republican leaders, two by Democratic leaders, and one appointed by the Montana Supreme Court — which has the authority under the Montana Constitution to set the boundaries. Our Montana Constitution mandates the districts be equal in population as possible, while Montana law states they be compact, contiguous, and not favor one political party over another.
Prior to the 1990 census, Montana’s congressional districts followed an east-west divide based on geographic and economic differences of two parts of the state. Former Congressman Pat Williams agrees that dividing our state into eastern and western districts is best for Montana. Williams stated “Drawing from the northern border to the southern border again will give western Montana the opportunity to continue to be moderately liberal in its politics and give eastern Montana the same opportunity to follow its natural course, which has been to be moderately conservative in its politics.” He went on to say, “There’s no political shenanigans in that. There’s history to fall back on.”
In addition to Williams' perspective, one thing is clear from Montanans who submitted comments, attended public meetings, and testified at hearings — they want the commission to follow the law and do not want maps drawn to favor one party over another. However, their voices were disregarded as the majority of the commission, in a partisan vote, adopted language to consider the partisan makeup of districts while drawing lines. This raises multiple red flags and is a breeding ground for illegal gerrymandering.
Democratic-appointed commissioners were not shy about their attempt to draw one congressional district in favor of their party, claiming they did it in the name of competitiveness. Yet drawing a district that favors one political party is contrary to requirements set in place by Montana law. Democratic commissioners claim they want competitiveness, but their proposed maps violate their own discretionary goals by dividing our state into districts that are not competitive for either party. It simply gerrymanders a safe congressional seat for Democrats in a state where Republicans have achieved overwhelming wins.
Former President Donald Trump won Montana by over 16 points in 2020. Gov. Greg Gianforte and Congressman Matt Rosendale both won by nearly 13 points and Sen. Steve Daines won reelection by 10 points. Republicans hold a supermajority in Helena and have created laws that make this a great place to live, own a business, raise a family, and enjoy the natural wonders of the Big Sky State. Democrats in Washington, D.C., have a slim majority and this move by Montana Democrats makes it clear they will do anything for political gain, be it raising our taxes, implementing a federal takeover of Montana elections, or ignoring crises they created.
As the Montana Republican Party chairman, I am committed to remaining engaged with the redistricting process and fighting to ensure districts are drawn fairly, not in a way that will give one party control over Montana’s voters.
The commission’s final public meeting will be Oct. 30. I will be working day and night until then to contact the commissioners and demand they reject gerrymandered congressional maps and I urge my friends, family and fellow Montanans to do the same.
Don “K” Kaltschmidt is chair of the Montana Republican Party.