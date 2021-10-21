Democrats' redistricting maps are gerrymandered

In addition to Williams' perspective, one thing is clear from Montanans who submitted comments, attended public meetings, and testified at hearings — they want the commission to follow the law and do not want maps drawn to favor one party over another. However, their voices were disregarded as the majority of the commission, in a partisan vote, adopted language to consider the partisan makeup of districts while drawing lines. This raises multiple red flags and is a breeding ground for illegal gerrymandering.

Democratic-appointed commissioners were not shy about their attempt to draw one congressional district in favor of their party, claiming they did it in the name of competitiveness. Yet drawing a district that favors one political party is contrary to requirements set in place by Montana law. Democratic commissioners claim they want competitiveness, but their proposed maps violate their own discretionary goals by dividing our state into districts that are not competitive for either party. It simply gerrymanders a safe congressional seat for Democrats in a state where Republicans have achieved overwhelming wins.