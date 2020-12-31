Democrats fighting for jobs and opportunity

This has been an unprecedented and incredibly difficult year for Montana families and businesses. Virtually every Montanan has been touched by loss, whether of income, health, mobility or loved ones. Yet as we approach the 2021 Legislature, we have reason for optimism. COVID vaccines are well on their way to widespread availability, and the prospect of a return to normalcy is more real than it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. Despite the light at the end of the tunnel, we know many Montanans are struggling and we have the responsibility to rebuild an economy that brings opportunity for all Montanans. In short, we’re here to create good jobs with fair wages for working families across the state, and help Montana come back stronger than ever.