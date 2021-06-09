Defending democracy in 2021

The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Montana is stepping forward to defend and strengthen our democracy in Montana.
During the legislative session, we repeatedly heard legislators assert that our government is a constitutional republic and deny it is a representative democracy. A constitutional republic is a form of government in which representatives are democratically elected by the people to govern according to the rules established in the law of the land. When you deny government is a democracy, the government can deny the will of the people. When you deny democracy, government doesn’t need to serve all of the people. And when legislators deny democracy, they enact laws that weaken the foundational principles of our democracy.
The 2021 Montana Legislature:
• eliminated same-day voter registration, which voters endorsed in a 2014 citizen initiative;
• enacted restrictive voter ID requirements and limitations on absentee and mail ballot returns;
• tampered with the power of citizens to propose initiatives and constitutional amendments by inserting the opinions of both the Legislature and the attorney general in the text of petitions used to gather signatures to get initiatives on the ballot;
• ignored citizen-approved funding allocations in the Marijuana Legalization Initiative;
• limited the Commissioner of Political Practices’ ability to gather information about contributions and increased limits for large campaign donors to candidate campaigns by factors of 2 to 11 times;
• exempted religious organizations from complying with Montana’s campaign finance Disclose Act;
• threatened the independence of the judiciary by politicizing judicial appointments;
• attacked women’s right to choose, which is protected by the Montana Constitution;
• undermined protections for the quality of our environment; and
• punished transgender citizens.
As we watched Montana’s legislators propose, debate and eventually adopt these bills, the League took action; we asked our members to contact their state representatives on 63 bills because we saw them as assaults on our democratic processes. LWV Montana submitted testimony or comment on legislation 72 times.
LWV Montana was instrumental in calling for a state Constitutional Convention in 1972, drafting Montana’s new Constitution, and working to obtain its approval by Montana voters. Montana’s 1972 Constitution is a blueprint for one of the strongest representative democracies in the western world. The LWV Montana does not deny democracy. We embrace democracy and seek to preserve our representative democracy, in Montana and the United States, for all parties and all voters.
Our actions are not partisan. For over 100 years since the League was founded as a nonpartisan organization to help women understand how to participate as voters, the League has taken action to defend and strengthen our democracy. The LWV works to:
• Protect one person, one vote;
• Improve our free elections in which all citizens have the opportunity to vote;
• Advocate for fair elections where sources of financial support for candidates, issues and campaign ads are clear;
• Secure elections that maintain the integrity of ballots and the counting process;
• Encourage elected representatives to set policy and law that reflect constituent concerns and preferences;
• Protect the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government;
• Maintain an independent judiciary; and
• Defend the rule of law.
Just as a house cannot stand if its foundation is weak, our democracy will not stand if these foundational principles are compromised. If our republic is not a representative democracy then our government is not of the people, by the people, or for the people. Take action now to protect our representative democracy by urging Montana Sens. Daines and Tester to support S1, the “For the People Act.”