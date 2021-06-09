Defending democracy in 2021

During the legislative session, we repeatedly heard legislators assert that our government is a constitutional republic and deny it is a representative democracy. A constitutional republic is a form of government in which representatives are democratically elected by the people to govern according to the rules established in the law of the land. When you deny government is a democracy, the government can deny the will of the people. When you deny democracy, government doesn’t need to serve all of the people. And when legislators deny democracy, they enact laws that weaken the foundational principles of our democracy.