Debates enrich our democracy

Political debates are a fundamental part of a healthy democracy. Yet, at the national level and even in Montana, there is plenty of “debate” on whether to have them.
Pundits argue that, because of politicians’ lies and the reticence (or inability) of media to fact-check in real time, debates have lost their relevance. Others point out that, given dark money’s dominance, debates, at best, are quaint.
While true, to a degree, I would argue that, as a country and state, we should strive to be less, not more, like authoritarian Russia, North Korea, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. That is, neither Putin, Kim Jong-un, Erdogan, nor Mohammed bin Salman - those countries’ respective leaders - would agree to a debate, particularly when it is against their self-interest.
To a lesser degree, that’s why American (including Montanan) incumbent or otherwise well-known and well-capitalized politicians sometimes choose to skip out on debates. Like in authoritarian countries, it’s a dismissal and show of power over one’s opponents. It’s also a flouting of democracy.
Debates give voice to the voiceless and facilitate the pointing out of inconvenient facts. When debates are allowed to be cancelled or diluted, far more than the underdog candidate is harmed. Our future is, our ability to plant seeds of hope amid the detritus.
After the Democratic U.S. Senate debate in Bozeman in February, 2020, I reflected on the importance of debates, in general. Despite all of the out-of-state money and celebrity advantages of my opponents - and, despite an ongoing family emergency, the medical challenges of our son, that my wife and I had been dealing with since September - none of that mattered on the debate stage. Policy ideas, qualifications, and the ability to think and articulate under pressure became - albeit momentarily - the only currency.
In March, Gov. Bullock jumped into the U.S. Senate race. All Democratic candidates save me dropped out.
While staying in against the two-term governor may have seemed hubristic, I had real policy differences – on ostensibly life and death issues – with Bullock. I also had life experiences that the governor did not that can inform policy for the better: being a U.S. Naval Academy-commissioned naval officer with service around the world, from a combat zone to NATO; certified nuclear engineer who has worked on multi-billion dollar private sector energy projects, including renewable energy, in the U.S. and abroad; a union educator who had taught high school math and English on a Montana Indian reservation, helping underserved students; one with Montana agricultural experience; having known real poverty growing up as a kid in Montana.
Moreover, Bullock’s huge advantages – world-class political experience and being an attorney – were, I thought, overrepresented on the floor of the U.S. Senate, a body teeming with career politicians and lawyers.
Without primary debates, no voter would know any of that. And, because Bullock chose not to participate in debates - three debates or forums had been scheduled, in Billings, Missoula and Kalispell - only a few voters did.
Certainly, a pandemic was unfolding at the same time, requiring the governor’s attention, yet all other high-ranking officials running for office - except Sen. Daines, Bullock’s current opponent - found the time in their busy schedules to participate in their party’s primary debates.
Daines, too, ducked debating his primary opponents, who were proposing within the Republican Party a return to decency, a focus on people over corporations, and being law-abiding. John Driscoll and Dan Larson brought life experiences to the table that contrasted well with Daines, who has repeatedly attacked those with preexisting conditions, exacerbated our nation’s economic inequality and debt, and coddled dictators from Putin to Mohammed bin Salman, leaving us more insecure.
Unfortunately, Montanans were deprived of seeing other Republicans hold Daines to account for his record and illustrate a new agenda for Montana and the country.
Primary and general election debates are a critical feature of American democracy. Should we give powerful or wealthy candidates a pass when they dodge these events - even when it is our preferred candidate who is doing so - we model, to a degree, the same aversion to debates found in autocracies around the world, degrading our own freedoms over time.
John Mues is a former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!