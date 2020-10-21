Debates enrich our democracy

Political debates are a fundamental part of a healthy democracy. Yet, at the national level and even in Montana, there is plenty of “debate” on whether to have them.

Pundits argue that, because of politicians’ lies and the reticence (or inability) of media to fact-check in real time, debates have lost their relevance. Others point out that, given dark money’s dominance, debates, at best, are quaint.

While true, to a degree, I would argue that, as a country and state, we should strive to be less, not more, like authoritarian Russia, North Korea, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. That is, neither Putin, Kim Jong-un, Erdogan, nor Mohammed bin Salman - those countries’ respective leaders - would agree to a debate, particularly when it is against their self-interest.

To a lesser degree, that’s why American (including Montanan) incumbent or otherwise well-known and well-capitalized politicians sometimes choose to skip out on debates. Like in authoritarian countries, it’s a dismissal and show of power over one’s opponents. It’s also a flouting of democracy.

Debates give voice to the voiceless and facilitate the pointing out of inconvenient facts. When debates are allowed to be cancelled or diluted, far more than the underdog candidate is harmed. Our future is, our ability to plant seeds of hope amid the detritus.