Deb Halliday: Happily ever after? Hypocrisy and naivete in governor’s 'protect life' stance

Amidst a season of bad news, comes some of the most discouraging news of all. Gov. Gianforte is open to calling a special session to fast-track the rollback of access to safe abortions in Montana.

In his reasoning, Gianforte stated, “Every life has to be protected.” That’s a lovely notion, but life doesn’t stop at birth. Children — and their families —need protection from poverty, hunger and homelessness, long after the baby showers and diaper services are over.

It reminds me of a fairy tale, in which we are told that everyone lives happily ever after. We never hear what happens next.

What have we seen from Gianforte when it comes to what happens next in a child’s life? During his first legislative session, he signed bills into law that took away local communities’ rights to create affordable housing policy; cut taxes for the wealthiest Montanans, which inevitably leads to fewer public services for the rest of us (services we’ll either go without or pay for out of pocket); and vetoed a bill that would have helped employers explore options for affordable child care. So much for happily ever after.

In addition to this hypocrisy, there is a disturbing naivete in the effort to deny access to safe abortions. Women have always sought ways to end unwanted pregnancies, and will continue to do so, even if the methods are not as safe as a medical provider-administered abortion. The May 2022 edition of Atlantic Monthly features a cover story on the reemergence of an underground network of women and men organizing to ensure access to abortion outside a medical (and political) setting.

Of course, women who can afford it have had and always will have the option to travel to communities that provide safe abortions. (This includes the womenfolk of legislators who vote to deny women access to safe abortions. They simply look the other way when their wives, daughters, nieces and cousins take care of business.) Lower income women are at much higher risk. It is willfully naive to not acknowledge that preventing women from access to safe abortions will, ultimately, result in the loss of protection of life: a woman’s life.

Amid this swirl, Gianforte has launched a “Come Home Montana” campaign to encourage former residents to return to Montana. In my conversations with current residents, we’re wondering if Montana is still home for us. Can we raise our daughters in a state that denies women the right to make decisions about their health care? As the cost-of-living soars, can men and women make their own choices about how and when to raise a family in Montana? These are questions that bear thoughtful conversations, not platitudes and fairy tales.

Deb Halliday lives in Helena, where she’s raised two marvelous daughters who hope to still consider Montana their home.

