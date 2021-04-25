Dear medical entrepreneurs — make Montana your home

Montana could become home to the next Surgery Center of Oklahoma — a clinic famous for offering rock bottom prices for complex surgeries and posting them upfront on their website. In need of a knee replacement? The Surgery Center does it for $15,499. The cost for the same procedure at my local hospital in Helena could be over $32,000 for some insurance plans, and you wouldn’t be completely sure of the cost until after the procedure is done.

How has the Surgery Center achieved this radically transparent cost savings? They’ve embraced DPC, opting out of insurance entirely to operate on a direct cash basis. With the DPC model, their center has cut overhead and focused on finding new ways of providing value to their customers. No balance bills, no complicated medical coding, just health care for a good value.

Similarly, companies like Walmart have made headlines as they leverage the DPC model to develop retail clinics in their shopping centers. These clinics are scrapping complicated medical billing to offer routine services, checkups and even mental health counseling at their signature “everyday low prices.” While Walmart clinics still accept insurance, with rates like $30 for an annual checkup or $25 for a dental exam (including x-rays!), many patients find paying directly with cash is simply a better value.