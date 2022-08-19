David Oclander: Daines' shame. A stain on Montana

Senator Daines‘ recent vote against the PACT Act is an insult to thousands of Veterans across Montana and a stain on our state. On Monday afternoon, 1 August, I called the Senator’s office and spoke with a staffer. In an attempt to reserve judgment I simply asked “help me understand the vote“. I wanted to know why the senator would take such a vote. The response I received claimed that it was due to the billions of dollars in discretionary funding that was in the bill. Accounting to the staffers written preprepared response, the discretionary funding would add to the threat of recession across the nation. This in nonsense! When I asked about the senator’s voting history on Defense Appropriations, the Overseas Contingency Operations fund (OCO), and the amount of discretionary funding associated with defense bills, the staffer could not tell me about the senators voting history. It took me two minutes online to confirm that Senator Daines voted for hundreds of billions of dollars in defense appropriations that go to the OCO slush fund. Voting for the defense industry and Daines’ eager willingness to send Service Members into harms way, but vote against supporting those same Service Members when they come home is hypocritical, negligent, and inhumane to those who stand up to serve our nation and the Constitution. Playing politics with veterans lives is shameful. The 10% of Montana’s population that are Veterans should take note. Everyone should be indignant. The voting pattern is clear: Daines votes for the military industrial complex and the overseas deployment of American sons and daughters. At the same time he votes against those who selflessly serve. Shame on you, Senator Daines.