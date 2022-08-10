Dave Severson: Teachers led the way at the 1972 Constitutional Convention

With the recent 50th anniversary celebrations of the Montana Constitutional Convention, and elements of the 1972 constitution in the news, an interesting note is that teachers represented the largest group of delegates at the convention.

Many have attributed the success, nonpartisanship and collegiality of the convention to the fact that the representatives came from all walks of life — farmers, housewives, attorneys, clergy and business people. But the influence of the teachers had an important impact.

Most of the delegates had overlapping and multiple careers, but there were 14 farmers/ranchers, 23 businesspeople, 26 attorneys and 29 teachers.

Over 500 people ran for the 100 delegate seats and in that November election, 58 Democrats, 36 Republicans and six independents were elected.

Over the years, delegates have said that they had a love of Montana, and that focused them to work in a nonpartisan effort.

Of the 29 career teachers, who were delegates, many were dedicated union members, or founding members of their local union — at a time when Montana’s collective bargaining law for teachers was quite new.

Delegate Noel Furlong, from Kalispell, was the Montana Education Association vice president and the last president of MEA (1974-76) who was a school administrator (a common practice of that teacher association at the time).

Furlong was on the city council in Kalispell.

Another teacher from Great Falls, Bob Woodmansy, a Republican who served as the Great Falls Education Association president, was an active union member leader. He taught junior high and was also a counselor for many years.

Maurice Driscoll, from Butte, helped found the Butte teacher’s union, and served as president, and another teacher from Butte, Dan Harrington, was a key leader in the Montana Federation of Teachers (MFT), and served many terms in the Montana state Legislature. He loved Butte, coached local sports and was involved in Democratic politics all his life.

George Heliker and Lucile Speer from Missoula helped found the University Teacher’s Union at the University of Montana. He did research on labor, and was a labor arbitrator and the architect of Article X, Section 8, supervision and control by elected school boards. Speer was a research librarian, a UM graduate, taught in Bonner and Kalispell. As a member of the Missoula Trades and Labor Council, she helped finance a scholarship program for students at UM.

Other teachers went into politics. Chet Blaylock was a longtime Montana legislator from Laurel, and also a congressional and gubernatorial candidate. Blaylock taught most of his career in Laurel. He ran in the Eastern District for the U.S. House, and also ran for governor, as a Democrat, against Mark Racicot, but died shortly before that election. Robert Kelleher taught at several universities and ran for Congress, governor and U.S. Senate.

Harold Arbanas, a Great Falls Catholic priest, taught and was principal of Great Falls Catholic High School and superintendent of Billings Central and directed education for the Diocese of Great Falls. Dorothy Eck, a longtime Bozeman legislator, was superintendent of her church school, directed youth camps, and taught sociology at MSU.

In a time when women were rare in politics, 19 women were delegates.

One was Marjorie Cain, from Libby, who taught in California, the Tri-cities in Washington state, Powder River, Broadus and Libby, where she also got involved in politics, and was the first woman elected to the Libby City Council.

The rights of our Montana Constitution are constantly in the news these days. Scholars have noted that the constitution:

• protects the environment for all posterity,

• ensures a free public education for all,

• makes Native American education for all a priority,

• guarantees rights of individual privacy,

• requires open and transparent government,

• gives governing authority to the people in many other ways.

These teacher delegates, believed in public service, as their highest calling, and made the Constitutional Convention work, without partisan divides — a concept that most of us would like to see return in government.